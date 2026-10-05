3 Pakistani nationals among 7 booked in Karnataka for terror links, ‘radicalising’ state youths

Karnataka police have booked seven people in Bidar, including a 24-year-old man from Bhalki taluk and three Pakistan-based nationals, for allegedly using WhatsApp and Instagram to communicate with members of banned terrorist organisations and illegal arms traffickers, officers said. Police alleged that the conversations involved the sale and trafficking of illegal weapons. (PTI/Representational)

Bidar police had registered an FIR at Khatak Chincholi police station on October 1, naming Vishalkumar Vijaykumar Metre, 24, of Yenkoor village; Pakistan-based nationals Shahzad Bhatti, Rana Hunain and Nomi Khan; Ashu Sharma of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh; and Raj Bhai alias Lucky Singh of Madhya Pradesh. One other person has also been named in the case.

Bidar superintendent of police Pradeep Gunti told HT that Metre was arrested on Saturday and produced before a court. “The accused was found to be in contact with people involved in illegal arms trafficking and members of banned organisations,” Gunti said.

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The case was registered on a complaint by Hanamareddyappa, circle police inspector, Bhalki Rural Circle. Police said they received information around 3 am on October 1 that Metre was allegedly using Instagram and WhatsApp to communicate with people involved in the purchase and trafficking of illegal weapons.

A police team reached Yenkoor village around 3.30 am and found Metre sleeping outside his house, according to the complaint. A preliminary examination of his mobile phone allegedly showed WhatsApp conversations with Shahzad Bhatti, whom police identified as a Pakistan-based designated terrorist, as well as Rana Hunain and Nomi Khan.

Police alleged that the conversations involved the sale and trafficking of illegal weapons. Rana Hunain is also accused of sending Metre links to private WhatsApp channels named “Rahe Haq” and “RANA BHAI 333”. Investigators alleged that Metre joined the channels and viewed posts and videos they described as prejudicial to the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India.

The FIR also alleges that Metre was in contact with Sharma and Raj Bhai over illegal arms trafficking. Police have alleged that his activities continued since December 2025 and involved associations with organisations threatening India’s unity and integrity.

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Gunti said the investigation was focused on establishing the extent of Metre’s involvement. “We are examining the digital evidence and his communications with the other accused. We are also trying to establish whether any weapons were actually procured or trafficked”.

The case has been registered under Section 18 (terrorist acts), Section 20 (terrorist membership) and Section 39 (terrorist support) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, along with Section 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) read with Section 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS.

Police said they were examining the accused’s mobile devices and digital communications to determine the extent of his contacts and activities. The allegations in the FIR have not been established in court.

Gunti said police surveillance of social media platforms had been intensified following cases in which extremist elements allegedly used WhatsApp and Instagram to establish contact with young people and facilitate illegal activities, including arms smuggling.