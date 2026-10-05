Delhi waste being illegally brought into Gurugram, 10 arrested; seven vehicles seized
The action comes amid growing concerns over illegal dumping and the city’s mounting waste-management problems.
Gurugram Police have busted a network allegedly involved in transporting garbage and plastic waste from Delhi and illegally dumping them in Gurugram. Ten people have been arrested, while seven vehicles, including canters and tractor-trolleys, used in the operation have been seized.
The action comes amid growing concerns over illegal dumping and the city’s mounting waste-management problems. Police said the crackdown was carried out as part of a special campaign ordered by the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, and under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).
Four cases have been registered in connection with the illegal dumping — two at Bajghera police station and one each at Udyog Vihar and Rajendra Park police stations.
According to police, the investigation has revealed that garbage and plastic waste were being brought from Delhi to Gurugram in vehicles and dumped at various locations. Police teams intercepted the vehicles during checking and naka-bandi operations and initiated action against those involved.
Waste brought from Delhi, plastic segregated in Gurugram
The investigation has also pointed to a larger network operating across the Delhi-Gurugram border.
Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram police spokesperson, said during preliminary interrogation, police found that the accused were allegedly bringing mixed garbage and plastic waste from Delhi to Gurugram.” Once the waste reached Gurugram, plastic was separated and segregated before being sent onwards to other locations,” he said.
Police are now investigating who was coordinating the transportation, where the waste was being dumped, who was receiving the segregated plastic and how the entire operation was being financed and organised.
The recovery of seven vehicles has also provided investigators with a key lead into the transportation network. Police said the vehicles included canters and tractor-trolleys allegedly used to transport the waste.
Vehicle owners under scanner, said police
Police have also begun investigating the owners of the seized vehicles.
Officials said vehicle ownership details are being verified, and the role of each owner is being examined. If an owner is found to have knowingly allowed a vehicle to be used for illegal dumping or transportation of waste, action will be taken under the law.
The police are also questioning the arrested accused to identify other people involved in the network, including vehicle operators, waste handlers and those involved in segregation and further transportation of plastic.
Police probe wider network
The arrests are being treated as part of a larger investigation rather than isolated cases of illegal dumping. Police teams are examining the source of the waste in Delhi, the routes used to transport it to Gurugram, the dumping locations, and the subsequent movement of the plastic waste.
The investigation is also expected to establish whether other vehicles and people were involved in the operation.
Police said the campaign would continue against activities involving the illegal transportation and dumping of garbage and plastic waste, particularly those that could adversely impact Gurugram’s environment.
The action has also brought into focus the vulnerability of Gurugram to waste being transported across its borders. With large quantities of waste entering the city through commercial and residential activity, enforcement agencies are now looking at transportation and disposal networks in addition to local dumping sites.
Gurugram Police said strict action would be taken against those found involved in illegally bringing waste from Delhi into Gurugram, as well as against vehicle owners and others found to be part of the network.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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