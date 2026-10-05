Delhi waste being illegally brought into Gurugram, 10 arrested; seven vehicles seized

Gurugram Police have busted a network allegedly involved in transporting garbage and plastic waste from Delhi and illegally dumping them in Gurugram. Ten people have been arrested, while seven vehicles, including canters and tractor-trolleys, used in the operation have been seized. Four cases have been registered in connection with the illegal dumping — two at Bajghera police station and one each at Udyog Vihar and Rajendra Park police stations. (Sourced)

The action comes amid growing concerns over illegal dumping and the city’s mounting waste-management problems. Police said the crackdown was carried out as part of a special campaign ordered by the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, and under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

Four cases have been registered in connection with the illegal dumping — two at Bajghera police station and one each at Udyog Vihar and Rajendra Park police stations.

According to police, the investigation has revealed that garbage and plastic waste were being brought from Delhi to Gurugram in vehicles and dumped at various locations. Police teams intercepted the vehicles during checking and naka-bandi operations and initiated action against those involved.

Waste brought from Delhi, plastic segregated in Gurugram The investigation has also pointed to a larger network operating across the Delhi-Gurugram border.

Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram police spokesperson, said during preliminary interrogation, police found that the accused were allegedly bringing mixed garbage and plastic waste from Delhi to Gurugram.” Once the waste reached Gurugram, plastic was separated and segregated before being sent onwards to other locations,” he said.

Police are now investigating who was coordinating the transportation, where the waste was being dumped, who was receiving the segregated plastic and how the entire operation was being financed and organised.

The recovery of seven vehicles has also provided investigators with a key lead into the transportation network. Police said the vehicles included canters and tractor-trolleys allegedly used to transport the waste.

Vehicle owners under scanner, said police Police have also begun investigating the owners of the seized vehicles.

Officials said vehicle ownership details are being verified, and the role of each owner is being examined. If an owner is found to have knowingly allowed a vehicle to be used for illegal dumping or transportation of waste, action will be taken under the law.

The police are also questioning the arrested accused to identify other people involved in the network, including vehicle operators, waste handlers and those involved in segregation and further transportation of plastic.

Police probe wider network The arrests are being treated as part of a larger investigation rather than isolated cases of illegal dumping. Police teams are examining the source of the waste in Delhi, the routes used to transport it to Gurugram, the dumping locations, and the subsequent movement of the plastic waste.

The investigation is also expected to establish whether other vehicles and people were involved in the operation.

Police said the campaign would continue against activities involving the illegal transportation and dumping of garbage and plastic waste, particularly those that could adversely impact Gurugram’s environment.

The action has also brought into focus the vulnerability of Gurugram to waste being transported across its borders. With large quantities of waste entering the city through commercial and residential activity, enforcement agencies are now looking at transportation and disposal networks in addition to local dumping sites.

Gurugram Police said strict action would be taken against those found involved in illegally bringing waste from Delhi into Gurugram, as well as against vehicle owners and others found to be part of the network.