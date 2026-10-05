'I choose to be like this and I'm very happy': Rashmika Mandanna hits back at trolls calling her kindness ‘overacting’, refuses to change

In a conversation with Keerthika Govindhasamy on her YouTube channel, Rashmika spoke about why she refuses to change her personality to please people. When asked about being trolled for her kindness, she said, "Personally, I feel that kindness is not weakness, and I am someone who wants to be kind because there are a lot of negative feelings that are going around. I want to believe in kindness and bring some kind of positivity. Even if people call that overacting, it's fine. Not everyone is everyone's cup of tea. I choose to be like this, and I am very happy being like this because this is just me. I don't have to pretend to do this; this is real. I can't fake it to make someone happy. I feel like this is keeping me happy, my family happy, friends and well-wishers."

Actor Rashmika Mandanna says she has no intention of changing the way she behaves just because some people may find her kindness excessive. While promoting her upcoming film Ranabaali with husband and co-star Vijay Deverakonda , the actor was asked about people calling her warm and friendly behaviour “overacting”. Rashmika said she would rather remain true to herself, while Vijay added that much of the trolling surrounding actors and politicians on social media can be “manufactured”.

Vijay stepped in to say, "a lot of the trolling across politicians and actors is manufactured. You can only have feelings for someone when you have met them or spend some time with them. When you haven't even met the person, how can you have such a strong opinion on their personality? It comes from manufacturing when a section decides that we want to create an opinion about. In the era of social media, it's very easy to have 15 accounts. So, when someone manufactures that opinion, there's a machinery that works to set that narrative." He added that such trolling should not make people change their behaviour.

Rashmika has previously been praised for her warm and friendly nature, but her kindness has also become a reason for online trolling. Some social media users have described her gestures as “overacting” and “cringe”, questioning whether her cheerful and considerate personality is genuine. Similar criticism has followed Rashmika in the past, with even some of her seemingly harmless reactions being labelled as over the top.

About Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film Rashmika and Vijay had been rumoured to be dating for a long time but never publicly confirmed their relationship. The couple made their relationship official in February this year when they got married. They are now set to share the screen in Ranabaali, marking their reunion after seven years. They previously worked together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Helmed by Rahul Sankrityan, the period drama is set in 19th-century South India and revolves around a British-created famine and a man who rises to fight against it. The film also stars Arnold Vosloo in a lead role and is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16.