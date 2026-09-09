Ranabaali teaser: Vijay Deverakonda fights against Arnold Vosloo's cruelty in period drama with Rashmika Mandanna. Watch
Ranabaali teaser: Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is set in 19th century, South India, and explores a British-made famine.
Ranabaali teaser: The much-awaited teaser for Rahul Sankrityan’s period drama Ranabaali was released on Wednesday. Starring Vijay Deverakonda, Arnold Vosloo, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, the film, set in 19th-century South India, tells the tale of a British-made famine and a man rising to fight it.
Ranabaali teaser out
The 2-minute teaser of Ranabaali reveals that the story is set between 1876 and 1878, when ‘eight million Indian lives were lost under British rule’. Arnold plays Sir Theodore Hector, a man who rules the then-Madras constituency with an iron fist. The teaser shows how he rations rice and other grains in the region to the point where people begin to die of starvation. Soon, Vijay’s Ranabaali rises to fight back against oppression and begins to sow terror in the Britishers’ hearts. He’s called a ‘savage’ even as he hacks through them to free his people. Rashmika plays his wife, Jayamma, who is also one of those affected.
Posting the teaser, production house Mythri Movie Makers wrote, “They buried the story. They erased the name. They erased their sins. But they could never bury his RAGE. Folklore and History will never forget. RANABAALI. THE SAVAGE’S OATH.” Vijay also posted the teaser, writing, “#NeverForget The Men who came as guests and stayed as oppressors. The Men in our villages, who decided to draw blood. 'The Savage's Oath'.” Fans were thrilled after watching the teaser. Many of them hoped that this film would be Vijay’s ‘comeback’ as his last few films struggled at the box office. Ranabaali is releasing in theatres on October 16.
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s first film after marriage
Vijay and Rashmika were a favourite on-screen pair for many when they worked together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). However, the duo did not work together despite being approached for films. In October 2025, the couple secretly got engaged in Hyderabad and did not confirm the news, despite being spotted wearing engagement rings. They only confirmed the news days before their February 2026 wedding in Udaipur.
Rashmika and Vijay will work together for the first time in years, and for the first time after marriage, in Ranabaali. Vijay also has Rowdy Janardhana lined up, while Rashmika has Mysaa. She recently incurred a hip injury while shooting for it, but has since returned to work to complete shooting for Ranabaali before its release. It remains to be seen if the film marks Vijay’s ‘comeback’ as fans hope.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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