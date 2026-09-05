Rashmika Mandanna calls brother-in-law Anand Deverakonda ‘green forest’; he gushes about ‘vadinamma’
At the trailer launch of Epic, Rashmika Mandanna talked about Vijay Deverakonda and her brother-in-law Anand Deverakonda.
Actor Rashmika Mandanna was recuperating from a hip injury, but she recently returned to work despite the pain she’s visibly feeling. She attended the trailer launch of her brother-in-law Anand Deverakonda’s upcoming film Epic in Hyderabad and spoke about him, calling him a ‘green forest’. Anand, too, could not help but gush about his ‘vandinamma’ (sister-in-law) at the event.
Rashmika Mandanna calls Anand Deverakonda a ‘green forest’
Fans kept interrupting Rashmika with chants of ‘Ranabaali’ or ‘Vijay Deverakonda’ as she tried to speak at the event. Videos of her saying, “Ey, oka nimisham ra (Wait a minute),” and “Arey aagru ra (Wait),” keep circulating on social media.
At the event, the host asked Rashmika how she would define love, and she said, “I would define love as partnership, commitment, trust, and…” When fans interrupted her by screaming Vijay’s name, she giggled and said, “Ade (Yes).”
The host also asked her if she would define her brother-in-law, Anand, as a green or red flag, and she said, “He’s a green forest, I don’t even have to think about it. I think he’s doing really well without my advice. I will stand in support of whatever he wants in life.” She also spoke about Vijay and said, “Vijay is at the gym, and I’m feeling jealous. I came here after shooting with him for the Ranabaali song Endhayya Saami.”
Anand Deverakonda gushes about his ‘vadinamma’
Anand also couldn’t help but gush as he spoke about Rashmika. “I couldn’t say anything when the audience kept screaming ‘vadinamma’ back then (during Baby release). Today, with full pride, vadinamma,” he said, gesturing towards Rashmika.
“I’m not one to talk much, even at home. She comes to me and asks, are you okay? Is everything okay? I’ve been going to Gutur, Vizag, Rajahmundry and visiting colleges. She saw my interview and messaged me saying I’m doing so well, and she’s proud of me,” he said, adding, “She even noticed stress on my face and asked me if I wanted to talk. I am lucky I have a brother like that, I am lucky I have a vadina like that. My vadina was present at the movie’s puja, and today she’s here for the trailer launch.”
Epic - First Semester is directed by Aditya Haasan and stars Anand, Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Sivaji in lead roles. It is a continuation of 90's – A Middle Class Biopic web series.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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