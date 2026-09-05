Rashmika Mandanna calls brother-in-law Anand Deverakonda ‘green forest’; he gushes about ‘vadinamma’

Actor Rashmika Mandanna was recuperating from a hip injury, but she recently returned to work despite the pain she’s visibly feeling. She attended the trailer launch of her brother-in-law Anand Deverakonda’s upcoming film Epic in Hyderabad and spoke about him, calling him a ‘green forest’. Anand, too, could not help but gush about his ‘vandinamma’ (sister-in-law) at the event. Rashmika Mandanna is married to Anand Deverakonda's brother, Vijay Deverakonda.

Rashmika Mandanna calls Anand Deverakonda a ‘green forest’ Fans kept interrupting Rashmika with chants of ‘Ranabaali’ or ‘Vijay Deverakonda’ as she tried to speak at the event. Videos of her saying, “Ey, oka nimisham ra (Wait a minute),” and “Arey aagru ra (Wait),” keep circulating on social media.

At the event, the host asked Rashmika how she would define love, and she said, “I would define love as partnership, commitment, trust, and…” When fans interrupted her by screaming Vijay’s name, she giggled and said, “Ade (Yes).”

The host also asked her if she would define her brother-in-law, Anand, as a green or red flag, and she said, “He’s a green forest, I don’t even have to think about it. I think he’s doing really well without my advice. I will stand in support of whatever he wants in life.” She also spoke about Vijay and said, “Vijay is at the gym, and I’m feeling jealous. I came here after shooting with him for the Ranabaali song Endhayya Saami.”