Vijay Deverakonda says he gave up drinking, but life has been ‘romanchakam’: ‘Fell in love, got heartbroken’
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got married in February this year after dating and getting engaged in secret.
Actor Vijay Deverakonda spoke about his life at the promotional event for Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s brother, Pranay Reddy Vanga’s upcoming production, Romanchakam. He spoke about giving up drinking and experiencing heartbreak before he got married to Rashmika Mandanna.
Vijay Deverakonda on quitting drinking
At the event, the host asked Vijay what the most ‘romanchakam’ (thrilling, goosebumps-inducing) moment in 2026 was for him. Instead of talking about just the year and his wedding to Rashmika, he spoke about his life.
As fans cheered, the actor said, “‘89 lo puttina, appatnunchi romanchakam ee asalu…’89 nunchi every year. Pocket lo dabbulu unna, lekapoina Blenders Pride taagina, Glenfiddich taagina. Mandu vadilesina (I was born in 1989, and it has been thrilling every year. Irrespective of whether I had money in my pocket, I would drink Blenders Pride and Glenfiddich (both Scotch whiskies). I gave up drinking).”
While he did not specify what made him give up drinking, he opened up about his past in a rarity and said, “I fell in love. Got heartbroken, and I got married. No matter what, it has been thrilling.” Sandeep couldn’t help but crack up and later clap as Vijay described his life in a few lines. Fans even asked the actor about their ‘vadinamma’ (sister-in-law) Rashmika, who’s recuperating from a hip injury. “Your sister-in-law? She’s fine. She got injured but is recovering and enjoying at home,” he said.
About Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna
Vijay and Rashmika shared the screen in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Rumours of them dating began circulating in 2020, when fans noticed Rashmika posting pictures or videos from his home. The couple got engaged in October 2025 in the presence of their loved ones. Even after the news leaked and they were spotted wearing engagement rings, the couple refused to confirm it. In February this year, as they flew out to Udaipur days before their wedding, Rashmika and Vijay posted a joint note confirming their relationship.
Rashmika was last seen in the Hindi film Cocktail 2 this year. She has Rawindra Pulle’s action-thriller Mysaa lined up. She injured her hip while shooting a song for the film. Vijay last starred in Kingdom. He has Ravi Kiran Kola’s action-drama, Rowdy Janardhana, lined up with Keerthy Suresh. He also has a yet-to-be-titled film with Shouryuv. The couple will soon reunite after years for Rahul Sankrithyan’s period action film Ranabaali. It will be released in theatres on October 16. Romanchakam will be released in theatres on September 3.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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