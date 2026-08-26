Sandeep Reddy Vanga calls SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's Varanasi a bigger film than Spirit with Prabhas
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit with Prabhas and SS Rajamouli's Varanasi with Mahesh Babu will be released a month apart.
Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga spoke to the press while promoting the upcoming film Romanchakam, produced by his brother Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures. He spoke about his upcoming film, Spirit, which stars Prabhas and Triptii Dimri. He also spoke about Spirit releasing a month before SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, calling the latter a bigger film.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga says Varanasi is bigger than Spirit
At the press conference held in Hyderabad, a reporter mentioned that Spirit will be released on March 5, while Varanasi will be released in April. When they called both ‘ ₹1000 crore films’, Sandeep chimed in and corrected, “Aa film inka peddadi andi (That film is bigger),” while gesturing no.
When the filmmaker was asked if the one-month gap was enough to get good business, he confidently replied, “It will be enough, we have around 37 days. I am thinking it should be enough.” The reporter kept pushing about Spirit clashing with another big-budget film, and Sandeep jovially said, “Okay, we’ll shift the date. What? (laughs) Is that what you want to hear? Nothing like that, it’ll be enough.”
Says Spirit will be rated ‘A’ by the CBFC
Later, Sandeep spoke about his earlier films all being censored with ‘A’, but Romanchakam being the production house’s first ‘U/A’ film. When asked if the ‘streak’ is breaking, he joked that no matter what he does, he knows that the CBFC will censor Spirit ‘A’ in the future. “Spirit will be censored with an A. No matter how hard we try, they will give an A certificate,” he said. The filmmaker also revealed that they have finished shooting half the film.
About Spirit and Varanasi
Directed by Sandeep and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series Films, alongside Pranay Reddy Vanga and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga under Bhadrakali Pictures, Spirit will hit screens on March 5, 2027. It stars Prabhas, Triptii Dimri and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. The film’s initial glimpse featured Prakash Raj’s voice, but he will not star in the film. There were also rumours that Korean action star Don Lee would star in it, but Pranay recently shut them down.
Varanasi is directed by Rajamouli, who co-wrote the film with his father, V Vijayendra Prasad and cousin SS Kanchi. It is produced by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business. The film stars Mahesh, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. It is slated for release on April 7, 2027. Both films have high expectations pinned on them. It remains to be seen how they fare.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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