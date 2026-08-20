Fans worry about Prabhas' health after orthopaedic surgeon posts his picture, writes about actor's ‘private sacrifices’
After a doctor from a private hospital in Hyderabad posted a picture with Prabhas, fans worried about the status of his health.
Actor Prabhas is unfortunately no stranger to injuries incurred during filming. The actor has faced setbacks after filming Baahubali, Saaho, Salaar, and other films. An orthopaedic surgeon from Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, recently posted a picture with the actor and wrote about ‘private sacrifices’ he has made. Fans were worried about Prabhas’ health and hoped he was all right.
Orthopaedic surgeon’s post about Prabhas
Orthopaedic surgeon KJ Reddy from Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, is a knee, hip, and sports injury expert with over 35 years of experience and over 1 lakh surgeries. He posted a picture with Prabhas on his Instagram account, writing, “Some people inspire you through their success, while others leave a lasting impression through their humility.”
Revealing that he is taking care of Prabhas medically, he added, “It has been a pleasure knowing Prabhas and being entrusted with taking care of his health. Despite his immense success, he remains remarkably down-to-earth, warm and gracious. His positive attitude and wonderful nature make him truly special. Wishing him continued success, good health and happiness always.”
Prabhas is seen standing by the doctor, all smiles in the picture. “Inspiration beyond success,” wrote the surgeon on the picture, adding, “Whenever you see a successful person, you only see the public glories, never the private sacrifices to reach them.”
Fans worry about Prabhas’ health
Fans immediately took to the post's comments section, wondering if Prabhas was okay. “Emaindi sir prabhas anna ki (What happened to Prabhas, sir),” commented one fan. “Chudraa ma annaya yentha bonadoo, nuv Ela healthy ga unte maku adhe chalu annaya (Our brother looks good, all we want is for him to be healthy),” commented another. A fan wrote in the same vein, “Prabhas anna healthy ga unde chaalu (Prabhas should be healthy, that’s all).” Several others left similar comments.
“Nuv healthy ga undi ah leg injury purthiga ga set aypoyi jagrathaga unte adhe chalu annayya naaku (All we want is for you to be healthy and for your leg injury to heal),” commented one fan, while another appealed, “please take care of urself first....plz darling ... Na Mata vinu taravarta movie lu cheddugani....ippudu nuv rest tisko.......first manam bavunte andaru baguntaru...nuv bagunte ni fans ni entertain cheyochu ardham cheskovayya.....pplllzzzzz (Please listen to me, you can shoot for movies later on. First take rest. If you’re well, everyone will be. If you’re well, only then can you entertain fans. Please understand).”
Prabhas has reportedly suffered knee issues for years now, for which he also underwent two surgeries. In February, he was reportedly injured again on set. The actor is currently shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and Hanu Raghavapuri’s Fauzi. He also has the sequel for Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD lined up.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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