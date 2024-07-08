Who is Ma Dong-seok, Prabhas' next potential co-star in Vanga's Spirit: Marvel star and Hello Kitty's biggest fan

After the success of Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, all eyes are on Prabhas’ next with Sandeep Reddy Vanga titled Spirit. While the director or the film’s team are yet to announce anything concrete, the potential addition of Ma Dong-seok, a renowned South Korean actor, to play the antagonist in the cop film has sparked significant interest and anticipation among fans. (Also Read: Tollywood 2024 first half report: Kalki 2898 AD, HanuMan, Tillu Square take the lead) Ma Dong-seok might be roped in for Prabhas' Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Who is Ma Dong-seok?

X (formerly Twitter) is filled with numerous posts from people excited at the prospect of Prabhas facing off Ma Dong-seok. The South Korean actor was born Lee Dong-seok but is better known by his stage names Ma Dong-seok and Don Lee. He rose from playing supporting roles to becoming one of the country’s breakout stars. Ma Dong-seok is also known for sharing his fondness for Hello Kitty on Instagram.

Ma Dong-seok’s career

Ma Dong-seok debuted in 2004 with Dance with the Wind. He went on to star in films like The Good, the Bad, the Weird, Insadong Scandal, and Perfect Game. In 2016, he gained international fame when he played Sang-hwa in Train to Busan. The zombie film saw him play a character who sacrifices himself to save others.

Big Hollywood break

Ma Dong-seok’s big Hollywood break came in 2021 when he played Gilgamesh in the superhero film Eternals. He utilised his boxing training for the role he pursued, as he wanted to be the ‘first Korean superhero’ and inspire the younger generation. Gilgamesh is described as the ‘strongest Eternal’ who deeply connects with Thena, played by Angelina Jolie.

Recent work

Ma Dong-seok was recently seen in the Netflix film Badland Hunters and the theatrical film The Roundup: Punishment. He is also producing Holy Night: Demon Hunters and The Villain “L2”. If Sandeep has his way, it looks like Ma Dong-seok will make his Indian film debut too with the Telugu film Spirit.

Is Ma Dong-seok starring in Spirit?

Kolly Corner first reported on the news of Ma Dong-seok being roped in for Prabhas’ film on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “South Korean actor #MaDongSeok playing antagonist role in #Prabhas - #SandeepReddyVanga's upcoming Pan Asia Film #Spirit. Team has already mentioned it will be released in Chinese and Korean language along with Indian languages.”

The film’s team, however, remains tight-lipped about this. When asked, they responded to Hindustan Times, “There’s still a long way to go for Spirit to go on floors, let alone for casting to be announced. Nothing is confirmed until the film’s team announces it.”