Sandeep Reddy Vanga claims Prabhas's Spirit will cross 150 crore in just India on Day 1

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has been basking in the monstrous success of Animal. The filmmaker is currently busy with his Telugu pan-India action-saga, Spirit. In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Sandeep claimed that the Prabhas-starrer could easily earn ₹150 crore on its first day. (Also read: Rashmika Mandanna reacts to Animal being called misogynistic: ‘If you enjoyed the film…’) Sandeep Reddy Vanga predicts massive PAN India collection for Prabhas starrer Spirit.

Sandeep Vanga predicts box office earnings for Spirit

While speaking to Baradwaj Rangan for Galatta Plus YouTube channel, Sandeep reacted to dealing with pressure. When quizzed if he is also concerned about the economics, the filmmaker opined, “I think because the kind of budget they are putting, I feel the producer is safe. With Prabhas and my combination along with satellite and digital rights, we can recover our budget there itself. If everything goes well with the teaser, trailer and songs pre-release and whatever we do to grab the audiences attention, opening day would be ₹150 crore. It's a trade calculation. It should be worldwide or pan-India. Easily it could be ₹150 crore in one day for a film like this if the material is good.”

Sandeep Vanga recalls rejecting Hollywood remake with Prabhas

Sandeep also opened up about saying no to an earlier movie with Prabhas. The Spirit director revealed that he was offered to direct a Hollywood remake with Prabhas prior to Animal. The film was expected to happen post Kabir Singh. However, he rejected the idea and later approached Prabhas with the story of Spirit. He also said that the shoot of the Telugu action-thriller will commence from November-December 2024.

Sandeep made his directorial debut with the Telugu romance-drama Arjun Reddy (2017) starring Vijay Deverakonda-Shalini Pandey. He later shot to fame with his Bollywood debut Kabir Singh (2019) starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The filmmaker is also planning a sequel to his 2023 blockbuster Animal. The movie featured Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri and others in crucial roles.

