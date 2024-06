Sandeep Reddy Vanga on why he saw Prabhas, Deepika, Amitabh's Kalki 2898 AD trailer '3 times': 'This is definitely a...'

Sandeep to watch Kalki 2898 AD 'first day first show'

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the director, whose last film Animal was one of the most talked-about films of 2023, said he watched the new Kalki 2898 AD trailer thrice. He wrote, “Superb trailer (clapping hand emojis). Saw it three times. This is definitely a very new world and a very new experience. FDFS (first day first show) pakka (for sure).”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Amitabh on Kalki 2898 AD

More characters were introduced in the second trailer. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Disha Patani is also a part of Kalki 2898 AD, which will hit the theatres on June 27.

A few days ago, the makers organised a grand event in Mumbai where actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika, Prabhas, and Rana Daggubati, among others, marked their presence. During the event, Amitabh shared his working experience and how he felt after listening to the script. He also appreciated the director of the film for coming up with such a great concept.

He said, "Nagi came and explained the idea of Kalki 2898 AD. After he left, I thought, what the hell is Nagi drinking? To think of something like this is absolutely outrageous. Some of the visuals that you have seen just now are unbelievable. To have somebody conceive a project that is so futuristic is amazing."

"No matter what Nag Ashwin thought of, he actually got all the material and effects to match his vision. It has been an amazing experience working for Kalki 2898AD which I will never forget," the actor added.

Kamal on the film

Kamal Haasan also spoke about his character and how he reacted when director Nag Ashwin came to him with the idea behind his project. While talking about Nag Ashwin, the actor said he is a man of few words but has a great idea and he knows how to present it.

He said, "I don't underestimate these ordinary-looking guys. They have a depth to them that does not show unless you talk to them. Great ideas translate better when you present them in the right way and Nagi knew how to do it. I always wanted to play a bad man because the bad man gets to do all the good things and have fun. Where the heroes are singing romantic songs and waiting for the heroine, he (bad guy) can just go ahead and do what he wants. I thought I was going to play the bad man so it's going to be fun. But then, he (Ashwin) wanted it to be different. I'm almost like a sage in the film with a bad idea."

Kamal Haasan's look in the film is also making headlines. Speaking about his look, he had said at the trailer launch event, "This get-up took a long time. We travelled to Los Angeles. We failed a couple of times, before arriving on the first acceptable look for the director. I think and hope the audience will react the same way we did when we saw the look."

With ANI inputs