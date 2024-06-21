 Kalki 2898 AD release trailer: Amitabh Bachchan fights Prabhas to protect Deepika Padukone. Watch - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kalki 2898 AD release trailer: Amitabh Bachchan fights Prabhas to protect Deepika Padukone. Watch

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Jun 21, 2024 09:10 PM IST

Kalki 2898 AD release trailer: Ahead of Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD’s release on June 27, the film's team released a new trailer.

Kalki 2898 AD release trailer: Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD will hit theatres soon. Ahead of the film’s release on June 27, the team released a new trailer that gives a little more insight into the world built by the director and introduces some new characters apart from the lead cast. (Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD and War 2 to Sikandar and Devara: Watch out for these 10 north-south crossovers)

Kalki 2898 AD release trailer: Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan in a new poster.
Kalki 2898 AD release trailer: Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan in a new poster.

Kalki 2898 AD release trailer

The new trailer confirms what many have already guessed: that Deepika’s character is carrying Kalki. “God resides in your womb,” says Amitabh’s character in a scene before he fights Prabhas’ character and everyone who comes in his way to save her and her baby. Kamal’s character also comments on how man won’t change no matter how many changes he gets. His withdrawn look from the film as a sage is also revealed. The new trailer also shows Prabhas in a new robotic suit, ready to take on the world for his bounty.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event

The team of Kalki 2898 AD recently held the film’s pre-release event in Mumbai. Rana Daggubati was the compere while Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan made their presence felt. Deepika looked stunning in a black dress and cracked jokes about how her pregnant belly was a result of Prabhas feeding her food. Amitabh also had a moment where he touched Aswini Dutt’s feet, all praise for the film’s producer.

The world of Kalki 2898 AD

In a video played at the pre-release event, Nag explained that the world of Kalki 2898 AD is divided into Kasi, Complex and Shambala. He said, “Ganga is dry and people are struggling. A mega city called Complex has ample resources. The people of Kasi dream to enter Complex but it’s a trap to make them work for it. Shambala, the Shangri La, a mystical world is the place for refugees and rebels, those fighting against the Complex.”

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is Nag’s third film after Yevade Subramanyam and Mahanati. Prabhas plays a bounty hunter called Bhairava in the film while Keerthy Suresh voices Bujji (stylised as BU-JZ-1), his AI droid sidekick. Amitabh plays Aswatthama, who’s looking to protect the Kalki avatar while Deepika plays Sumati (stylised as SUM-80), a pregnant woman on the run. Kamal is the antagonist of the film, the Supreme Yaskin.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Kalki 2898 AD release trailer: Amitabh Bachchan fights Prabhas to protect Deepika Padukone. Watch
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On