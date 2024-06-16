Bhairava Anthem: Diljit Dosanjh's number for Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD is an eclectic mix of Punjabi and Telugu

Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani, will be released soon. The first song from the film, titled Bhairava Anthem, was released on Sunday with a catch. (Also Read: 6 fan theories about Kalki 2898 AD: Disha Patani as ‘spy’, rumoured cameos to time travel and title of next part) Diljit Dosanjh and Prabhas feature in Bhairava Anthem from Kalki 2898 AD.

Bhairava Anthem

On Sunday evening, the team of Kalki 2898 AD released the song, Bhairava Anthem, on all music platforms. Composed by Santosh Narayanan, the peppy number is an experimental mix of Punjabi and Telugu lyrics with Diljit Dosanjh and Deepak Blue’s vocals. The Telugu lyrics are replaced in the Tamil and Hindi versions while the Punjabi lyrics remain the same.

On Saturday, the team released a short promo that was also received well by fans. While the makers were supposed to release the video on Sunday, they pushed release to Monday morning, writing, “The wait is almost over for the #BhairavaAnthem. Just a little longer, and you can enjoy it. In the meantime, listen to it on your favourite music streaming platforms! #Prabhas x @diljitdosanjh. Full Video Song out Tomorrow at 11 AM.”

Fans react

As soon as the song was released on music platforms, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts. One fan wrote, “Already naaku ekkesindi #BhairavaAnthem. Hindi and Tamil good but Repeats lo Telugu kuda ekkesindi. (I already like Bhairava Anthem. I like it in Hindi and Tamil but have begun liking it in Telugu after hearing it repeatedly)”

Another wrote, “I generally am not a fan of Punjabi songs in every Damn Hindi movie. I had my reservation on the #BhairavaAnthem. But The Way the Tune complimented the Punjabi Lyrics are Absolute Fire. The Non-Punjabi Lyrics are also great and Character expository.” Fans were also thrilled to see Prabhas dressed in Punjabi attire for the song.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Nag’s Kalki 2898 AD is set in a dystopian future. The film shows how people struggle to live in Kashi even as the resources are all sent to the Complex. Prabhas plays a bounty hunter in the film which sees people wait for the incarnation of Kalki. The film will be released in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on June 27.