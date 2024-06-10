Kalki 2898 AD trailer reaction: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's dystopian action-thriller gets mixed response from cinephiles

Fans praise VFX in Kalki 2898 AD

A user wrote, “Wow… just wonderful… A blockbuster is loading …. It will be very difficult for us to wait for it..(three claps emojis).” A fan commented, “Looking good.…Prabhas the rebel Star (star emoji).” Another user wrote, “Bgm is good, vfx is top notch… but not sure about the content… hope it works out.” A user jokingly wrote, “Dune & Star Wars (laughing emojis).” A fan commended Nag Ashwin and wrote, “Salute to Nag Ashwin's Vision and and his efforts for making this masterpiece.”

Kamal Haasan's glimpse in Kalki 2898 AD gets noticed

A user even shared few seconds glimpse of Kamal Hasan from the trailer and captioned, “Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan's menacing look as an antagonist in #Kalki2898AD. (two fire emojis).” However, some fans came up with neutral opinions. A user tweeted, “#kalki2898ad - trailer was fab (perfect emoji) Cinematography, sound design, world setup was v good but casting looks so odd especially disha patani and VFX was poor at some points and Hindi dubbing is (skeleton face and crying emojis).” A fan also emphasised at the Mahabharata link and wrote, "Deepika carrying a baby? When she was talked about it.! Ashwatthama remembering kurukshetra days & and his moist eyes (crying emojis) bring it on (fire emoji)

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD shows a dystopian world where humans find it difficult to survive in the city of Kashi. Citizens and scientists look forward to the an incarnation while Ashwathama from Mahabharata returns after decades of hiding from the world. The film marks the Telugu debut of Deepika, while Disha Patani also stars in the film and is seen in an action avatar.

Kalki 2898 AD is scheduled to release o June 27.