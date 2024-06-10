Kalki 2898 AD trailer reaction: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's dystopian action-thriller gets mixed response from cinephiles
Prabhas and Deepika Padukone are starring in Nag Ashwin's action-thriller Kalki 2898 AD. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.
The trailer of Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD was released on June 10. Fans were excited about the futuristic action-thriller starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. However, cinephiles had mixed reactions after watching the promo. While many praised the action and VFX, a section of social media users pointed similarities with Dune: Part 2. (Also read: Kalki 2898 AD trailer: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone sci-fi film is packed with action and worldbuilding. Watch)
Fans praise VFX in Kalki 2898 AD
A user wrote, “Wow… just wonderful… A blockbuster is loading …. It will be very difficult for us to wait for it..(three claps emojis).” A fan commented, “Looking good.…Prabhas the rebel Star (star emoji).” Another user wrote, “Bgm is good, vfx is top notch… but not sure about the content… hope it works out.” A user jokingly wrote, “Dune & Star Wars (laughing emojis).” A fan commended Nag Ashwin and wrote, “Salute to Nag Ashwin's Vision and and his efforts for making this masterpiece.”
Kamal Haasan's glimpse in Kalki 2898 AD gets noticed
A user even shared few seconds glimpse of Kamal Hasan from the trailer and captioned, “Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan's menacing look as an antagonist in #Kalki2898AD. (two fire emojis).” However, some fans came up with neutral opinions. A user tweeted, “#kalki2898ad - trailer was fab (perfect emoji) Cinematography, sound design, world setup was v good but casting looks so odd especially disha patani and VFX was poor at some points and Hindi dubbing is (skeleton face and crying emojis).” A fan also emphasised at the Mahabharata link and wrote, "Deepika carrying a baby? When she was talked about it.! Ashwatthama remembering kurukshetra days & and his moist eyes (crying emojis) bring it on (fire emoji)
About Kalki 2898 AD
Kalki 2898 AD shows a dystopian world where humans find it difficult to survive in the city of Kashi. Citizens and scientists look forward to the an incarnation while Ashwathama from Mahabharata returns after decades of hiding from the world. The film marks the Telugu debut of Deepika, while Disha Patani also stars in the film and is seen in an action avatar.
Kalki 2898 AD is scheduled to release o June 27.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.