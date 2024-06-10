Kalki 2898 AD trailer: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone sci-fi film is packed with action and worldbuilding. Watch

Kalki 2898 AD trailer: The much-awaited trailer of Nag Ashwin's sci-fi blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD is here. As expected, it's packed with action and worldbuilding. (Also Read – 6 fan theories about Kalki 2898 AD: Disha Patani as ‘spy’, rumoured cameos to time travel and title of next part) Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the trailer of Kalki 2898 AD

What's in the trailer?

The trailer begins by transporting us to the world of Kashi, described as the first and last city to ever exist. Saswata Chatterjee's evil ruler is wreaking havoc in the city, prompting philosophers to yearn for a godsend power to rescue them. Amitabh Bachchan's Ashwatthama predicts that a new force of power is imminent, and is present in the womb of Padma (Deepika Padukone).

When Saswata's evil forces chase Padma and her unborn child, not only Ashwatthama, but the goofy protagonist Bhairava (Prabhas) come to her rescue. Both Amitabh and Prabhas are seen performing some high-octane stunts. We also see a glimpse of Disha Patani fighting Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan in an unrecognisable bald avatar announcing the advent of a new era, towards the end of the trailer.

Previous featurettes

Last month, makers shared the teaser of Amitabh Bachchan's look from the sci-fi dystopian film during the thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The 21-second teaser started with Big B marking presence in warm earthy tones. He was seated in a cave, engaged in prayer to a Shiva linga. He was covered with bandages.

In the brief clip, one can also see a young kid asking Big B, “Kya tum bhagwan ho, kya tum marr nahi sakte? Tum Bhagwan ho? Kaun ho Tum?” (Are you God? Are you immortal? Who are you?), to which his character replied, "Dwapar yug se Dash avatar ki pratiksha kar raha hoon main, Dronacharya ka putra Ashwatthama." (Since the Dwapar Yug, I have waited for the Dasavatar.) A younger AI-created version of Amitabh was also spotted fleetingly in the promo.

Last month, the makers introduced Bujji, a life-size futuristic car, which is driven by Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD. The actor arrived at the event, which was attended by over 15,000 fans, in the customised car. An animated prequel series, B&B: Buji & Bhairava, dropped on Prime Video India subsequently, giving fans a much-awaited glimpse into the world of Kalki 2898 AD.

Kalki 2898 AD is slated to release in cinemas on June 27.