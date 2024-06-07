Amitabh Bachchan looks battle-ready in new poster of Kalki 2898 AD; says he’s waiting for the film’s trailer to release

Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles will be released on June 27. On June 10, the sci-fi film’s trailer will be released. Amitabh took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday to share a new poster of his from Kalki 2898 AD. (Also Read: Prabhas on the high budget of Kalki 2898 AD: 'The whole film is made for international audiences’) Amitabh Bachchan plays Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD.

‘In the company of greats’

A new poster of Amitabh as Ashwatthama was released on Friday. The actor looks battle-ready, holding a weapon, with the divine gem flashing on his forehead. He is seen standing in the middle of a battlefield with wounded men on the ground around him. There’s also a massive vehicle behind him which looks intriguing. Amitabh shared his excitement for the trailer by sharing the poster on X, writing, “Waiting yes for this great honour of being in the company of GREATS!! His wait is ending…3 days to go for #Kalki2898AD Trailer, out on June 10th.”

Amitabh as Ashwatthama

Amitabh plays Ashwatthama in the sci-fi film. His character was unveiled through a projection at Nemawar, Narmada Ghat in Madhya Pradesh, earlier this year. The event took place there because it’s still believed Ashwatthama walks the grounds of Narmada. Nag also released a video introducing his character in the film. He's shown as someone waiting for the Kalki avatar. Since then, Amitabh has shared his excitement about playing the character multiple times.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi film based on Indian mythology. The film also stars Disha Patani and is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. Apart from Telugu, the film will release in all south Indian languages and Hindi. Recently, the makers released an animated prelude called Bujji and Bhairava on Amazon Prime Video, which sets up the world Prabhas’ Bhairava and his robotic AI sidekick Bujji, voiced by Keerthy Suresh, reside in.

A grand event is being planned in Mumbai for the trailer launch. The makers are reportedly also planning events in Delhi and Andhra Pradesh to promote the film. Recently, Yash, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and a few other stars received merchandise based on Bujji from the film’s team. The prelude also announced that Nag is launching a Kalki Cinematic Universe, making fans curious to know what else is in store.