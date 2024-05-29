Prabhas on the high budget of Kalki 2898 AD: 'The whole film is made for international audiences’

Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The sci-fi spectacle also boasts a cast that includes Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan among others. In a new interview with Deadline, Prabhas has now talked about the film and said that it is ‘made for international [audiences].’ (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan on working on Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD: 'It's never known what end results shall be') Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan in the new poster of Kalki 2898 AD,

What Prabhas said

In the interview, Prabhas said, “The whole film is made for international [audiences]. That’s why it’s the highest budget and we’ve got the best actors in the country.”

He further talked about being called as a pan-Indian star and said, "We were hearing for the first time people calling me ‘pan-Indian’. That doesn’t really affect me but it’s a good feeling to think that people around the country like me now.”

More details

Kalki 2898 AD is touted to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Last week, director Nag Ashwin released a video introducing Bhairava’s (Prabhas) sidekick, a robot named Bujji, voiced by Keerthy Suresh. It took the team 4 years to make the vehicle, which they revealed at a event in Hyderabad.

Reacting to a clip that introduced Bujji, Amitabh also wrote a note which read, "When you work on such projects it is never known what the end results shall be... and as the days pass by, and the clips and finer points begin to appear... you wonder how in hell did the Director conceive all this .. and the admiration never stops... Now... I end this DAY... with wonder and admiration." The film was earlier scheduled to release on May 9. It will now release on June 27.

Earlier, Nag had talked about the inspiration behind the film at the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon and said, “The film starts with Mahabharat and ends in 2898 AD. It spans 6000 years in time. We tried to create worlds, imagining what they would be like while still keeping it Indian and not making it look like Blade Runner.”