Amitabh Bachchan on working on Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD: 'It's never known what end results shall be'

Amitabh praises Nag Ashwin

Sharing a clip that introduced Bujji, Amitabh wrote, "And… Bujji the marvel has been released... the technology for KALKI 2898 AD , is the mind and work of the director Nag Ashwin .. how did he ever think this one out .. and how has he been able to accomplish this is a marvel in itself."

Amitabh talks about Kalki 2898 AD

He added, "When you work on such projects it is never known what the end results shall be... and as the days pass by, and the clips and finer points begin to appear... you wonder how in hell did the Director conceive all this .. and the admiration never stops... Now... I end this DAY... with wonder and admiration."

Amitabh's character in Kalki 2898 AD

Last month, makers shared the teaser of Amitabh Bachchan's look from the sci-fi dystopian film during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The 21-second teaser started with Amitabh seated in a cave, engaged in prayer to a Shiva linga. He was covered with bandages.

In the brief clip, one can also see a young kid asking him, "Kya tum bhagwan ho, kya tum marr nahi sakte? Tum Bhagwan ho? Kaun ho tum (Are you God, can't you die? Who are you)?" To which his character replied, "Dwapar yug se Dash avatar ki pratiksha kar raha hoon main, Dronacharya ka putra Ashwatthama (Since the Dwapar Yug, I have waited for the Dasavatar, Dronacharya's Ashwatthama)."

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani are also a part of the Kalki world. Bujji, a tiny robot has been voiced by Keerthy Suresh. Controlled by the brain, it promises to be a smart, exciting addition to the film. The film is touted to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. It will release in theatres on June 27.