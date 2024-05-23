Anand Mahindra gives a shoutout to Nag Ashwin; shares how they built Bujji for Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group took to X (formerly Twitter) to give a shoutout to Nag Ashwin after Bujji, a custom-made robotic vehicle from Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD, was unveiled at an event in Hyderabad on Wednesday. He reminisced on when the director reached out to him over X and asked for his help in building the vehicle, sharing how it finally came to fruition. (Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas' sidekick Bujji's ‘body’ introduced with new teaser at an event. Watch) Prabhas and Bujji in a still from Kalki 2898 AD.

‘We’re proud of filmmakers who think big’

Sharing the teaser that was released to introduce Bujji, Prabhas’ character Bhairava’s sidekick, apart from a screengrab of their old Tweet, Anand wrote, “Fun stuff does, indeed, happen on X…We’re so proud of @nagashwin7 and his tribe of filmmakers who aren’t afraid to think big…and I mean REALLY big..Our team in Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai helped the Kalki team realise its vision for a futuristic vehicle by simulating the powertrain configuration, architecture and performance.”

He added, “In fact, the vehicle runs on two Mahindra e-motors powering the rear spherical wheel! And Jayem Automotives put it all together…Let the games begin…” Nag replied to him, thanking him for helping them bring their dream to reality, He also revealed that Mahindra helped in particular with building the vehicle’s tyres, writing, “Thank you sir... for helping us dream the impossible...and for giving our #bujji it's wings (tyres..)”

Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD

Nag and Prabhas first unveiled a video of an adorable robot that gets impatient while the team of Kalki 2898 AD builds her ‘body’. On Wednesday, they held an event to launch the custom-made vehicle, which was driven around and shown off by Prabhas at Ramoji Film City. Introducing the team who built Bujji at the event, Nag said, “The name Bujji sounds small, but it’s very special for us. Kalki 2898 AD is a tough film to make.”

He added, “I didn’t do engineering. I Tweeted to Anand Mahindra for help. He activated his team. They passed us on to Jayam Motors in Coimbatore. It’s a very experimental racing car-building company. It requires huge research to build a car with such features. This is something we pulled off here. The car is massive. We customised and built it step by step, all for Kalki and Bhairava. I want to thank the whole team of Mahindra, the team of Jayam Motors, and team Kalki.”

Prabhas said, “My director tortured me for three years. I just wanted to come to the event casually. But Nag Ashwin made me perform these stunts. It was his idea to tease fans that I have ‘someone special’ to build curiosity too. Bujji is very special. If you ask me to choose, I will pick Bujji’s body over its brain. Like all of you, I’m eagerly waiting to watch the movie. I hope you liked Bujji's teaser.”

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in the lead roles will release on June 27. The film is a sci-fi actioner that is set in a dystopian world.