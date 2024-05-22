Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas' sidekick Bujji's ‘body’ introduced with new teaser at an event. Watch

Meet Bujji, the swanky vehicle from Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD owned by Prabhas’ character, Bhairava. Bujji, a robot with a unique personality voiced by Keerthy Suresh, serves as Bhairava's loyal sidekick and plays a crucial role in the movie's plot. The producers of the film Vyjayanthi Movies held an event in Hyderabad to debut the custom-made vehicle for a select audience. They also released an almost 1-minute long teaser to debut Bujji. (Also Read: Nag Ashwin on Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD's similarity to Dune: ‘It’s because of the sand’) Prabhas showed off Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD at an event in Hyderabad,

About Bujji

A few days ago, Prabhas shared a short video in which a robot named Bujji gets impatient as the team of Kalki 2898 AD builds her ‘body’ which is a custom-made car. On Wednesday, an event was held to introduce Bujji’s body. A massive arena was set up to show off the vehicle to a select crowd. While the event began a few hours late, fans were thrilled to see Prabhas attend. Talking at the event, Prabhas thanked Nag for making the film and the audience for showing him love through the years. He also said he's grateful to have the opportunity to work with stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

When Nag sought Anand Mahindra’s help

In 2022, Nag took to X (formerly Twitter) to seek the help of Anand Mahindra in building the vehicle. He wrote, “Dear @anandmahindra sir...we are making an Indian sci-fi film with Mr.Bachan, Prabhas and Deepika called #ProjectK A few vehicles we are building for this world are unique & beyond the tech of today...if this film does wat it is supposed to, it will be the pride of our nation.”

He also added, “I admire you a lot sir..v have a talented, fully Indian team of engineers and designers..but the scale of the project is such that we could use a hand..such a film has never been attempted before...it would be an honor if you can help us engineer the future... #ProjectK.” Back then, Anand responded to Nag, promising him the help he required to build the vehicle.

The director thanked Anand and the whole team that helped him make the car at the event. It took them 4 years to make the vehicle, they revealed at the event.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Nag’s sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Deepika, Disha, Amitabh and Kamal in the lead roles. While the film’s story has been kept under wraps, it was recently revealed that Amitabh plays Aswathama. The film will be released in theatres in multiple languages on June 27. All the promotional material hints at an apocalyptic future where the protagonist rises to save the world from evil.