Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone holds Ranveer Singh's hand as they arrive at polling booth to cast votes. Watch

Parents to be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh cast their votes on Monday. Several pictures and videos of the duo arriving at the polling booth in Mumbai emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Ranveer Singh gives Deepika Padukone a cute nickname now that they are going to be parents soon. Check it out) Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone cast votes on Monday for the Lok Sabha elections.

Deepika and Ranveer vote in Mumbai

Deepika and Ranveer Singh twinned in white shirts and denims as they arrived at the polling booth to vote. Both of them wore dark sunglasses. Deepika walked cautiously as she made her way inside the polling booth. She held Ranveer's hand as he walked behind her.

Couple went on babymoon recently

Recently, Deepika and Ranveer enjoyed a luxurious retreat in anticipation of their forthcoming parenthood. A few months ago, the couple took to Instagram and shared the good news with their fans and followers. The announcement image featured the baby's clothes, shoes and playful stuff. It mentioned Deepika's delivery date, "September 2024."

About Ranveer and Deepika

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years. They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and later also starred in Bajirao Mastani as well as Padmaavat.

Deepika's films

Deepika was recently seen in the aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles and received good responses from the audience. Deepika Padukone is set to dazzle audiences in the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani.

Deepika will next be seen in Singham Again, the third instalment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. She steps into the role of Lady Singham alongside a stellar ensemble cast. Joining her are Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. She's gearing up for The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Ranveer's projects

Ranveer, on the other hand, will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again. It also stars Deepika, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor. Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. It will hit the theaters in 2025.