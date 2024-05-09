Deepika Padukone pushes away fan's camera at airport, returns to Mumbai with Ranveer Singh. Watch

What happened?

A paparazzo handle on Instagram posted a video shared by a fan of Deepika and Ranveer at the Mumbai airport. While she can be seen in a baggy beige top, her five-month baby bump strategically concealed, Ranveer sported an all-white casual avatar with a T-shirt, shorts, sunglasses and cap. Deepika also wore a pair of dark sunglasses and had her hair tied up.

As they made their way to the car, escorted by security and airport officials, a fan tried to capture them on the camera. When Deepika spotted the lens, she pushed it away. She then continued walking, with Ranveer following closely.

Internet reacts

The internet didn't appreciate Deepika's gesture. An Instagram user commented, “She just smacked the phone out of a fan’s hand, such shameful and terrible behaviour from Deepika. These are the fans who support you and are excited to see you and this is what she does. Disappointed in deepika.” Another wrote, “Trying to hide pregnancy and being rude to paparazzi (eyeroll emoji).”

However, some users jumped in the actor's defense. One of them commented, “Why are you posting it when we see that she doesn't want it to be photographed?” Another wrote, “Dp doesnt seem happy to be papped ! Respect her privacy!” “Kuch bhi (whatever) news. N leave her alone. During pregnancy it's her wish to get photographed or not,” read a third comment.

A user argued that Deepika gently pushed away the camera in a lighter vein. “Don’t worry guys she was just teasing him (teary-eyed laughter emoji),” they commented.

Deepika and Ranveer are expected to become parents in September. She'll be next seen in Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again. He'll also star in Singham Again, along with Don 3. Ranveer attended the Tiffany & Co.'s store launch in Mumbai later in the day, where he showed off his diamond wedding ring gifted by Deepika.