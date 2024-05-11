Video of Deepika Padukone pushing away a fan's camera deleted after backlash for breaching her privacy

A video featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh caused quite a stir on social media earlier this week. As they returned to Mumbai after a vacation and were captured by a fan's camera at the airport, Deepika was seen pushing away the camera. Now, that video shared by a paparazzo account has been deleted. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone pushes away fan's camera at airport, returns to Mumbai with Ranveer Singh. Watch) Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were captured by a fan at the airport after their return to Mumbai from a vacation

Video deleted

The video has been pulled down from the paparazzo's Instagram handle. This may have happened because of the backlash it received for invading Deepika's privacy, especially when she is pregnant. While there were some Instagram users who criticised Deepika for her harsh behaviour towards an excited fan, some argued that she was just playing around with him.

But there was also a vast section which jumped into her defence. One user commented, "Why are you posting it when we see that she doesn't want it to be photographed?” Another wrote, “Dp doesn't seem happy to be papped! Respect her privacy!” “Kuch bhi (whatever) news. And leave her alone. During pregnancy it's her wish to get photographed or not,” read a third comment.

Deepika and Ranveer are expecting their first baby in September.

Deepika on the work front

Deepika will be seen in Singham Again. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh. Singham Again is the third instalment of the hit franchise and the film is all set to be released in theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2024.

Deepika also has Kalki 2898 AD in her kitty. The film will be released on June 27. The sci-fi flick has been directed by Nag Ashwin. The film is touted to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani are also a part of the Kalki world.

Deepika was last seen in Siddharth Anand's aerial action entertainer Fighter, which also starred Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. After a successful theatrical run, it's now streaming on Netflix India.