Ranveer Singh wears white satin, high heels to Tiffany's Mumbai store launch, shows off ring gifted by Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh graced the launch of solitaire giant Tiffany & Co.'s store launch in Mumbai, looking stylish as ever. He went for a white satin attire, a diamond necklace, navy blue sunglasses, and high heels – breaking gender stereotypes in the process. (Also Read – Exclusive: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone off on a romantic getaway; no trouble in paradise) Ranveer Singh at Tiffany & Co.'s Mumbai store launch

Ranveer at Tiffany's

On Wednesday evening, Ranveer attended the Tiffany event and posed for the paparazzi. He wore an all-white attire, including a shirt, trousers, and a satin belt. He paired the white with navy blue sunglasses, a diamond necklace, and high heels.

In an interaction with Vogue India, Ranveer revealed his favourite pieces of jewellery. “Jewellery with personal, sentimental value attached to them are my favourite, most dear pieces. One of the rings that are to me is this one (flaunts his wedding ring). It's my wedding ring presented to be by my wife (Deepika Padukone). The other one is a platinum engagement ring. And then of course, my mother's diamond earrings and my grandmother's pearls,” he said.

“Men have been adorning themselves with jewellery for time immemorial. It's something you do for yourself. Adorning yourself is a form of self love,” he said, claiming that jewellery is the “punctuation mark of a person.” “When I entered my teens, became more expressive with my style, I'd wear a lot of junk jewellery, lot of silver. My personal journey with jewellery has also evolved over time. When you wear it, it should make you feel good. And that's really the bottom line,” he added.

Ranveer at Tiffany's New York event

Ranveer Singh rocked a white suit Tiffany & Co. event in New York last year. He went for a white suit with a plunging neckline. He sported a layered neckpiece and black shades. He also adorned his white suit with precious jewels.

At the event, Ranveer was framed with actor Zahirah MacWilson, Marion Caunter, NBA champion Dwayne Wade and actor Gabrielle Union.

On the acting front, Ranveer will be next seen in Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar and co-starring Kiara Advani.