Shafi confirms shoot for Prabhas' Salaar Shouryanga Parvam will commence soon

The much-awaited sequel to Prashanth Neel’s Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam, is set to commence shooting soon. A source recently confirmed to Hindustan Times that the fans' anticipation for the sequel to Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire will finally be met this year. Actor Shafi, who plays Thiru in the film, also confirmed this on social media. (Also Read: Salaar Part 2 Shouryanga Parvam update: Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran to start shooting in June) Shafi confirmed that Prabhas-starrer Salaar Shouryanga Parvam will go on floors soon.

Shafi confirms Salaar shoot to commence soon

Shafi took to Instagram to share a fan-made poster of Prabhas, made from the climax shot of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. Sharing it, he wrote, “Get ready for the unfolding cinematic saga as the shoot for Salaar 2 begins soon.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He also shared a screengrab of Prashanth’s broadcast channel in which the director wrote, “SALAAR 2 → May End.”

A screengrab of Prashanth Neel's Instagram broadcast channel.

A source recently told us, “Prabhas along with Prithviraj will start shooting for the film in the second half of June. The first schedule of the film will be 15 days long. They are shooting intense action sequences first. They will be shot in Chennai as well as the film city in Hyderabad.” The rest of the cast will begin shooting by May end for the film.

About Salaar Part 2

Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam is expected to pick off where Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire left off. The film tells the story of two childhood friends - Deva (Prabhas) and Varadha (Prithviraj) - turned foes. Salaar is set in the fictional city of Khansaar and also stars Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Bobby Simha and others in key roles. The sequel is expected to release sometime in 2025.

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire released in theatres on December 22 last year and clashed with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki. The film still managed to hold its own and made ₹715 crore at the box office, according to the makers. Salaar also received favourable reviews from the audience and critics.

Prashanth also has a film with Jr NTR lined up, which will go on floors after Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1 wraps up. Prabhas is shooting for a film with Maruthi titled The Raja Saab and one with Nag Ashwin titled Kalki 2898 AD.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place