Jr NTR, Rishab Shetty, Prashanth Neel catch up in Bengaluru. See pic

Actor Jr NTR took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his trip to Bengaluru with fans. On Friday, he shared pictures with director Prashanth Neel, actor Rishab Shetty, and their families. Fans were thrilled to see the social-media-shy Jr NTR share a post with the celebs. (Also Read: Tiger Shroff: ‘Have my hands full with Rambo, Baaghi 4, would love to have a faceoff with Allu Arjun, Jr NTR in a film’) Jr NTR shared pictures with Rishabh Shetty, Prasanth Neel and their families on Instagram(Instagram)

The post

“#bangalorediaries,” read the post where Jr NTR can be seen posing for clicks with the Kantara actor and Salaar director. One of the pictures also sees them pose with producer Vijay Kirgandur of Hombale Films and Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers. Jr NTR’s wife Lakshmi Pranathi, Rishab’s wife Pragathi and Prashanth’s wife Likitha also joined them for a few pictures. Jr NTR flew to Bengaluru to visit a private event, but took the time out to catch up with them before flying back to Hyderabad.

RRR actors reunite

Jr NTR and Ram Charan bumped into each other at the Hyderabad airport on Friday. The former was heading to Bengaluru dressed in a light blue striped shirt while the former was heading to Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. Fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the RRR co-stars and friends together after ages.

Upcoming work

Jr NTR is currently shooting for Koratala Siva’s Devara with Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Shine Tom Chacko as his co-stars. The film marks his second collaboration with the director after the 2016 film Janatha Garage. Music for the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

He has also given his nod to star in a film by Prashanth that is yet to go on-floors. The film will possibly be shot after Prashanth is done with the sequel of Salaar, starring Prabhas. Rishab was last seen in Kantara and is currently shooting for its prequel, titled Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1.

