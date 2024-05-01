Salaar Part 2 Shouryanga Parvam update: Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran to start shooting in June

It's lights, camera, action for the much-awaited sequel of Prashanth Neel's Salaar! South stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran will start shooting for Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam in June, learns Hindustan Times. Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire released on the big screens in December last year, clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and still did well at the box office. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prabhas will shoot for Salaar 2 soon.

Salaart Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam update

Since then, there has been buzz around the second part of the action project. Now, Hindustan Times has learnt that the second instalment has finally gotten a green signal from the makers, and will go into production in June. We have gotten to know that Salaar 2 is set to go on floors in the second half of June.

“Ever since the release of Salaar, Prashanth has been working on the script of the second part of the film. He along with his writers have been fine tuning the script backed by the feedback and response to the first part. Now, he is ready to get back to work and capture his vision on camera,” says a source in the know-how.

Starting with a bang

The journey of Salaar 2 is expected to start in Chennai and Hyderabad. “Prabhas along with Prithviraj will start shooting for the film in the second half of June. The first schedule of the film will be 15 days long. They are shooting intense action sequences first. They will be shot in Chennai as well as the film city in Hyderabad,” says the source, adding, “Prashanth is planning to go all out with the second part of the film.”

It is believed that Salaar 2 will explore the conflict and tension between Prabhas and Prithviraj’s characters. “The second part of the film will also come packed with a lot of action, emotions and drama,” says the source.

Aiming for Christmas release

When it comes to the release date, the makers are planning to release the film around Christmas in 2025. “The first part of Salaar was released around Christmas last year, and the makers want to release the sequel also around the same time. They want to make it a pattern for the film franchise and create relatability with the audience as well. Prashanth will be shooting major portions of the film this year, and make final touches in the first half of 2025,” shares the insider.

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire also featured Shruti Haasan, Tinnu Anand, Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and others. The film tells the story of two friends turn foes, and how their dynamic affects Khansaar. The film was released on December 22 in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

