Prabhas promotes Kalki 2898 AD during IPL match, says ‘Kal ke liye aaj khelo’. Watch

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most anticipated films of the year. On Tuesday, the makers teased a surprise for fans that would be shown during the IPL coverage. It turned out to be a short promotional video from Prabhas, who was dressed up as his character Bhairava from the sci-fi epic. (Also read: Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer will now release in June. See new poster) Prabhas in a still from the new promotional video.

What Prabhas said

The short promotional ad for Kalki 2898 AD had Prabhas asking viewers to hold their anticipation for the mega match of this season's IPL, which will be played between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders on May 3. He says, “Cricket bhi ek yudh hai. Saansein thaam lo. Ye IPL ka maha match hein. Kal ke liye aaj khelo (Cricket is also like a war. Hold your breath. This is a grand match in IPL. For tomorrow, play today)!”

Last week, the makers of the film dropped the new release date. Kalki 2898 AD will now release on June 27. The official X handle of the film shared a new poster of the film to announce the same. The poster had Deepika, Prabhas and Amitabh standing beside one another, with what seemed like a vast desert-like setting.

More details

Nag Ashwin addressed concerns that his upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD looked similar to Dune. At the VFX Summit in Hyderabad, he said, “It’s because of the sand. They (another student) noticed the film has sand in it, no? Basically, whenever there’s sand, it’ll look like Dune.”

Earlier, Nag had talked about the inspiration behind the film at the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon and said, “The film starts with Mahabharat and ends in 2898 AD. It spans 6000 years in time. We tried to create worlds, imagining what they would be like while still keeping it Indian and not making it look like Blade Runner.”

