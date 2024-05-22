Indian 2's first song Paaraa explores Kamal Haasan’s backstory as Senapathy. Watch

Shankar’s Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, will be released in theatres on July 12. The producers released the first song from the film Paaraa on Wednesday. (Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal on riding a horse for Indian 2 two months into postpartum, taking therapy: ‘It was painful’) A still from Indian 2's first single Paaraa.

Indian 2 first single Paaraa

Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, Paaraa is a delightful blend of his vocals and those of Shruthika Samudhrala, with lyrics penned by Pa Vijay. The lyrical video doesn’t show any scenes from the film, but a closer look reveals it’s exploring the back story of Kamal’s Senapathy. The animated video shows a man fighting a war against the British during the Independence movement while his lover awaits his safe return.

About Indian 2

Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian, which saw Kamal, Manisha Koirala, Urmila Mathondkar and Sukanya in the lead roles. The film was a massive hit, so was its music composed by AR Rahman. Kamal played dual roles in the movie of father and son - Senapathy and Chandru. The film tells the story of a freedom fighter who turns vigilante to bring down corruption in India. Indian had an open ending, leaving scope for a sequel.

Indian 2 will see Kamal return as Senapathy, while it remains to be seen what roles Kajal, Siddharth, and Rakul play. The film has been in production since 2019 and was delayed due to Covid-19 and an accident on set. However, it is now slated to hit screens on July 12 in all south Indian languages and Hindi. The film will release in Telugu as Bharateeyudu 2 and Hindustani 2 in Hindi.

Upcoming work

Shankar has also shot for a Telugu film called Game Changer with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. The film will be released later this year. Kamal is shooting for Thug Life with Mani Ratnam and will be seen in a cameo in Nag Ashwin’s Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD. Kajal will soon be seen in Sathyabhama, which will be released on May 31.