Kajal Aggarwal on riding a horse for Indian 2 two months into postpartum, taking therapy: ‘It was painful’

Actor Kajal Aggarwal opened up in a recent interview about how her approach to work has changed after giving birth to her son Neil. Talking to Prema, Kajal revealed that she went back to the sets of Shankar’s Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 just two months postpartum and how difficult it was to shoot with a baby near Tirupati. (Also Read: Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 gets a new release date; Shankar’s film to hit screens in July) Kajal Aggarwal got married in 2020 and welcomed motherhood in 2022.

‘I would pump between shots’

In the interview, Kajal revealed that she only took a break from work in her first trimester, and she didn’t know what to do with herself because she had been working since she was 16. She also shot for an advertisement at home just a few days after giving birth because she was honouring a commitment.

“I shot for Indian 2 just two months postpartum. I was horse riding and doing kalarippayattu; it was excruciatingly painful. Shankar sir was extremely understanding and tried to adjust my schedule, but I had to finish the film. It was the toughest thing I’ve ever done in my life. I took my baby along when we shot near Tirupati because I was still feeding him. I would pump between shots and would send milk back to his room,” she said.

‘I took therapy because I was anxious’

Kajal revealed that she also couldn’t stop crying. She had separation anxiety while going to work, wondering if she was a bad mom. The actor revealed that she sought professional help to deal with it.

“You feel bad, insecure, threatened, scared, nervous, you feel all of that in double intensity. I took therapy to deal with it and was on anti-depressants when it was safe to take them. Nothing much changed after I got married but motherhood changed me as a person. Having a baby is challenging. But I tend to prioritise my family, everything else comes later. My husband (Gautam) can always reach me, no matter how busy I am. I have maintained that from day one,” she added.

About Indian 2

Indian 2, with the tagline Zero Tolerance, has been in production since 2019. It will see Kamal reprise his role as Senapathy. The sequel of the 1996 film Indian will also feature Kajal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The film was temporarily put on hold after an accident injured the crew on sets in 2020. Shooting was also delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming resumed in 2022, with Shankar juggling shoots between this and Ram Charan, Kiara Advani-starrer Game Changer. Initially supposed to release in June, the producers pushed the release to July 12.