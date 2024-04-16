 Exclusive: After Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal set to join Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Exclusive: After Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal set to join Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa

ByLatha Srinivasan
Apr 16, 2024 07:17 PM IST

After Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal has joined Telugu film Kannappa. She has been picking fewer projects lately.

On April 16 morning, it was announced by the Kannappa film team that Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was part of this Telugu magnum opus. Now, Hindustan Times has exclusively learnt that actor Kajal Aggarwal is on board this film and the official announcement will be made soon. (Also Read – Exclusive: After Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal set to join Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa)

Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in Kannappa.(Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial)
Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in Kannappa.(Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial)

Sources told HT exclusively, “Vishnu Manchu’s film Kannappa is only going to get bigger. As you know, it was announced this morning that Akshay Kumar is playing an important role in this film. Top south actor Kajal Aggarwal is also part of the project and the filmmakers will make the announcement shortly.”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Earlier, Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu, who is playing the lead role in Kannappa, posted on his official X page, “The #Kannappa journey just got more thrilling as we welcome the Superstar Mr. Akshay Kumar to the Telugu Film Industry. Thrilled to announce his debut in Telugu cinema with Kannappa. Get ready for an unforgettable adventure!” He also posted pics of Khiladi Kumar meeting him and his father, the legendary Telugu star Mohan Babu.

Akshay is in Hyderabad currently for the shooting of the film and in a statement, Vishnu Manchu said, “It is thrilling to be shooting with Akshay Sir. We will kick off the film’s climax together. To have an actor of his mettle joining us is a huge honour. His addition makes Kannappa a truly Pan-Indian film.”

Kannappa, directed by Mukesh Kumar, is based on the Telugu folklore about an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. The story will see Vishnu Manchu as Kannappa who is a fearless warrior and an atheist and how he becomes an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. According to Telugu folklore, Kannappa became a devotee of Lord Shiva and eventually plucked out his eye as an offering to him. There is news that Akshay Kumar will play the role of Lord Shiva but what role Kajal Aggarwal is playing hasn’t been revealed.

The movie also features Preity Mukhundhan, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Nayanthara, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam, Madhoo and Mukesh Rishi in important roles. The movie is being produced by Vishnu Manchu’s AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. Hollywood cinematographer Sheldon Chau, action director Kecha Khamphakdee, and dance maestro Prabhu Deva have also been roped in for this big film. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Exclusive: After Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal set to join Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On