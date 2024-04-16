On April 16 morning, it was announced by the Kannappa film team that Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was part of this Telugu magnum opus. Now, Hindustan Times has exclusively learnt that actor Kajal Aggarwal is on board this film and the official announcement will be made soon. (Also Read – Exclusive: After Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal set to join Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa) Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in Kannappa.(Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial)

Sources told HT exclusively, “Vishnu Manchu’s film Kannappa is only going to get bigger. As you know, it was announced this morning that Akshay Kumar is playing an important role in this film. Top south actor Kajal Aggarwal is also part of the project and the filmmakers will make the announcement shortly.”

Earlier, Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu, who is playing the lead role in Kannappa, posted on his official X page, “The #Kannappa journey just got more thrilling as we welcome the Superstar Mr. Akshay Kumar to the Telugu Film Industry. Thrilled to announce his debut in Telugu cinema with Kannappa. Get ready for an unforgettable adventure!” He also posted pics of Khiladi Kumar meeting him and his father, the legendary Telugu star Mohan Babu.

Akshay is in Hyderabad currently for the shooting of the film and in a statement, Vishnu Manchu said, “It is thrilling to be shooting with Akshay Sir. We will kick off the film’s climax together. To have an actor of his mettle joining us is a huge honour. His addition makes Kannappa a truly Pan-Indian film.”

Kannappa, directed by Mukesh Kumar, is based on the Telugu folklore about an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. The story will see Vishnu Manchu as Kannappa who is a fearless warrior and an atheist and how he becomes an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. According to Telugu folklore, Kannappa became a devotee of Lord Shiva and eventually plucked out his eye as an offering to him. There is news that Akshay Kumar will play the role of Lord Shiva but what role Kajal Aggarwal is playing hasn’t been revealed.

The movie also features Preity Mukhundhan, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Nayanthara, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam, Madhoo and Mukesh Rishi in important roles. The movie is being produced by Vishnu Manchu’s AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. Hollywood cinematographer Sheldon Chau, action director Kecha Khamphakdee, and dance maestro Prabhu Deva have also been roped in for this big film. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.