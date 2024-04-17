Siddharth's first look from Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 unveiled on his 45th birthday

Siddharth's first look from his upcoming film, Indian 2, was unveiled on the occasion of his 45th birthday. He will star alongside Kamal Haasan in the sequel directed by S Shankar. (Also Read – Siddharth opens up about his ‘secret’ engagement to Aditi Rao Hydari, when they will marry: ‘It all depends…’) Siddharth's first look from Indian 2

Siddharth's first look

On Wednesday, the official X handle of Lyca Productions dropped the first look of Siddharth from Indian 2. He wore a brown T-shirt under a red-and-white checkered shirt. In the background, a huge banner read, “Wishes from team Indian 2.”

The caption stated, “Team INDIAN-2 wishes the multifaceted SIDDHARTH a Happy Birthday! (celebration emoji) Your diverse roles and timeless charm continue to captivate everyone! Here’s to another year of success in your journey! (huge and sparkle emojis).”

About Indian 2

Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian, which also starred Kamal as Veerasekaran Senapathy. The franchise brings back Kamal and director S Shankar for the sequel.

In the first poster, unveiled on the occasion of the Pongal festival in 2020, vigilante Senapathy (Kamal Haasan) is seen standing with his trademark twisted finger in cuffed hands.

Rakul Preet Singh, and Kajal Aggarwal are also a part of the film. Indian 2 has music by Anirudh Ravichander and has writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar on board.

Siddharth recently got engaged to his girlfriend and actor Aditi Rao Hydari. The speculation around their marriage in Telangana grew when Aditi skipped the date announcement event of her upcoming Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar in Mumbai.

To clarify, the couple put out a post on Instagram about their relationship status. "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D." Aditi, 37, captioned her selfie with Siddharth, 44, which was posted from Srirangapuram, Wanaparthy District, Telangana.

Aditi and Siddharth had co-starred in the 2021 Telugu film Maha Samudram.