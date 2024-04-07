Siddharth opens up about his ‘secret’ engagement to Aditi Rao Hydari, when they will marry: ‘It all depends…’

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari recently got engaged at a private ceremony in Telangana. The actors surprised fans when they confirmed the news on Instagram, even as rumours swirled that they had married in Telangana. Siddharth got candid about Aditi and the engagement at the Galatta Golden Stars event. (Also Read: Aditi Rao Hydari spotted for the first time post her engagement to Siddharth; smiles when asked about ‘jija ji’) Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got engaged in March. (File Photo/AFP)

‘We weren’t secretive’

When Siddharth and Aditi got engaged on March 27, they did not make an announcement prior to the event, with speculation making rounds that they had gotten married. The actors later clarified that they were engaged, sharing a picture of their rings on Instagram. “Many told me we had done this (get engaged) in secret. There’s a big difference between doing something privately with family and in secret. The ones whom we didn’t invite think it’s a secret, but the ones who were there know it was private,” said Siddharth at the event.

‘Wedding will depend on elders’

When Siddharth was asked about when Aditi said yes, he joked that it doesn’t matter as long as she said yes. He said, “These questions on how long it took (for her to say yes) shouldn’t be asked. The end result must be either yes or no, pass or fail. I was worried whether it would be a yes, luckily I passed. The wedding date will depend on the elders (of the family) and what they say. It isn’t like a shooting date I can decide on, it’s a lifetime date. It will happen at the right time once they decide.”

Upcoming work

Siddharth will also soon be seen in Shankar’s Indian 2, which stars Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh. The film, which began production in 2019, has neared completion after a few delays. The filmmakers released a new poster on Saturday, announcing its release in June this year, a date is yet to be announced.

Aditi will star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s maiden web-series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which will release on Netflix on May 1. She will also star in the films Gandhi Talks and Lioness.

