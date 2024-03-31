Aditi Rao Hydari spotted for the first time post her engagement to Siddharth; smiles when asked about ‘jija ji’. Watch

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday. This is her first public appearance after her engagement to actor Siddharth in Telangana. The actor was seen flaunting her ring and accompanied by her aunt. (Also Read: Aditi Rao Hydari clarifies she is engaged to Siddharth, not married; couple shows rings) Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth recently got engaged at a temple in Telangana(Snehkumar Zala/Instagram)

Smiles when asked about ‘jijaji’

In the video shared by a paparazzo, Aditi can be seen chatting away with him, asking him whom he’s there for. When he asks, “Sir ko nahi lekar aaye? Sorry, jijaji ko nahi lekar aaye? (Did you not bring sir? Sorry, I meant brother-in-law),” she smiles wide and explains that he has gone somewhere else. Aditi sported a breezy co-ord set for her airport look, pairing it with a denim shirt.

Aditi-Siddharth get engaged

A report by GreatAndhra claimed last week that Aditi and Siddharth had gotten married at the Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana. The host at the Heera Mandi event also said, “We know why Aditi is not here. There’s a reason, it’s because she’s getting married today. So, let’s all congratulate her,” confirming the news.

However, the couple took to Instagram to share that they had gotten engaged and not married, sharing a picture together from Srirangapuram. The couple flaunted their rings, writing, “ E. N. G. A. G. E. D,” also sharing that they said yes. Aditi sported a ring with diamonds while Siddharth wore a gold band.

Their love story

Aditi and Siddharth first met on the sets of Ajay Bhupathi’s 2021 Telugu film Maha Samudram. While the film, which also starred Sharwanand, got lukewarm response, it paved the way for their romance. The couple kept their relationship under wraps, but were often spotted together.

They even made an Instagram Reel, dancing to Tum Tum from the Tamil film Enemy in 2023, fuelling these rumours. Aditi and Siddharth made their red carpet debut at the screening of Vikramaditya Motwane’s series Jubilee last year.

Upcoming work

Aditi will soon be seen in Gandhi Talks and Lioness. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series on Netflix India, Heeramandi, which will release on May 1. Siddharth will soon be seen in Shankar’s Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh.

