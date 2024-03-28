Aditi Rao Hydari misses Heeramandi event, show host confirms she has tied the knot with Siddharth

Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth were rumoured to be dating since they worked together in the 2021 film Maha Samudram. The actors have now reportedly tied the knot, according to a report by Great Andhra. Aditi’s absence at the Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar release date announcement on Wednesday and a comment made by the host at the event only confirmed these rumours. (Also Read: Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth tie the knot in Telangana: Report) Aditi Rao Hydari was notably missing as Sharmin Segal, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Richa Chadha attended the promotion of their upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar in Mumbai. (Instagram/AFP)

‘We know why Aditi isn’t here’

Sachin V Kumbhar was hosting the event for Heeramandi in Mumbai, when he commented on Aditi’s absence. He said, “We know why Aditi is not here. There’s a reason, it’s because she’s getting married today. So, let’s all congratulate her.” Aditi’s co-stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal began talking to each other as soon as he made the announcement.

Aditi-Siddharth wedding

Great Andhra reported on Wednesday that Aditi and Siddharth married at the Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Srirangapur, Telangana. Aditi’s maternal grandfather, J Rameshwar Rao, was a leader in Wanaparthy and hails from a royal family. The website also claimed that priests from Tamil Nadu conducted the wedding. However, neither of the actors have confirmed these reports.

Their love story

While Aditi and Siddharth have always maintained a low profile, the couple have often been spotted out and about together by the paparazzi. They met on the sets of Maha Samudram, directed by Ajay Bhupathi and co-starring Sharwanand. The film might have received lukewarm response but it looks like sparks flew between the couple. Aditi and Siddharth made their red carpet debut at the screening of Vikramaditya Motwane’s series Jubilee last year. They were also spotted together at Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s wedding.

Upcoming work

Aditi, who was last seen in the 2022 film Hey Sinamika will soon be seen in Gandhi Talks and Lioness. She will also soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series on Netflix, Heeramandi, which will release on May 1. Siddharth was last seen in the 2023 film Chithha. He will soon be seen in Shankar’s Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh.

