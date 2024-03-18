Siddharth meets up with team Chithha and director of Manjummel Boys

Actor Siddharth took to his Instagram account on Sunday evening to share that him and the team of his most recent film Chitha met the director of Manjummel Boys, Chidambaram S Poduval. Here's how their meeting went. (Also Read: Siddharth calls rumoured girlfriend Aditi Rao Hydari his ‘partner’ in a wholesome birthday post) Siddharth recently met the director of Manjummel Boys(Instagram)

Siddharth meets Chidambaram

Siddharth took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of him meeting director Chidambaram. He wrote, “Team Chithha. Our team met the director of Manjummel Boys Mr Chidambaram. He encouraged us nicely.” Manjummel Boys is the Malayalam film starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese and others that has been making waves since it released in February this year. The film got good response from fans and critics alike.

A screen grab of Siddharth's Instagram stories

Chidambaram also met with Kamal Haasan recently, pumped to meet the Tamil actor. Sharing a picture with him, the director wrote, “Final climax for our Manjummel Boys. Always grateful @ikamalhaasan.” The film made refenrences to Kamal's film Gunaa, given that scenes from the film were shot where Manjummel Boys was filmed too.

Upcoming work

Siddharth was last seen in the 2023 film Chithha, which he also produced. Directed by SU Arun Kumar, the film tells the story of a man whose world crumbles when his beloved niece goes missing. Chithha deals with the topic of child sexual abuse. The film is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Siddharth will also soon be seen in Shankar’s Indian 2, which stars Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh. The film has been in production since 2019 with the pandemic and an accident on sets in 2020 causing delays in the film’s completion. The film’s shoot has neared completion with only a few songs left to be canned.

