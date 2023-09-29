Prakash Raj apologises to Siddharth 'on behalf of Sahrudaya Kannadigas' after protests at Chithha event

A day after Tamil actor Siddharth had to take a mid-event exit while promoting his new film Chithha, actor and politician Prakash Raj has extended an apology to him on behalf of ‘sahrudya’ (tender hearted) Kannadigas. (Also read: Siddharth leaves event midway as protestors hijack Chithha promotions in Bengaluru) Prakash Raj shares his views on the Cauvery river water sharing row.

Prakash Raj apologises to Siddharth

Sharing a video from the event, Prakash wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Instead of questioning all the political parties and its leaders for failing to solve this decades' old issue.... Instead of questioning the useless parliamentarians who are not pressurising the centre to intervene.. Troubling the common man and artists like this can not be accepted.. as a Kannadiga .. on behalf of Kannadigas. sorry #Siddharth #justasking."

Protest at Siddharth's event in Bengaluru

Siddharth was promoting his new film Chithha in Bengaluru when a few pro-Kannada protestors walked into the venue, raising slogans. They demanded the actor must leave the venue. The protesters claimed it was not an appropriate time for him to do that as Tamil Nadu is demanding Cauvery River water from Karnataka. A PTI report said the people who interrupted Siddharth's press event were members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Swabhimani Sene.

Chithha

Directed and written by SU Arun Kumar, Chithha is a Tamil film that features Siddharth along with Nimisha Sajayan. Chithha tells the tale of an uncle and his niece. The film was produced by Siddharth Edagi Entertainment and released on Thursday. It has received mostly positive reviews.

Cauvery Water-sharing row

Factions in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have locked horns once again after the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) directed Karnataka to ensure the release of 3000 cusecs of Cauvery water at Biligundlu from September 28 to October 15.

As several taluks in the state have been declared drought-hit, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had expressed his disappointment over the new directives. A state-wide bandh has been called by pro-Kannada organisers.

Rajinikanth films to be banned in Karnataka?

A News9live report quoted Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj declaring that Tamil star Rajinikanth's films may be banned in the state. "Rajinikanth should not come to Karnataka. He should be banned from entering Karnataka. Rajinikanth films should be banned in the state. It is a warning. He should not play games. He should speak up about the issue because he was born in Karnataka and grew up drinking Cauvery water,” he added.

