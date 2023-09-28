Siddharth leaves event midway as protestors hijack Chithha promotions in Bengaluru. Watch

Tamil actor Siddharth's film Chithha released on Thursday but not all went well at the film's promotional event in Bengaluru. The actor was speaking to the media at a location when a few pro-Kannada protestors walked into the venue, raising slogans. Sidharth was at a promotional event for Chithha when some protestors walked in.

The protestors said that the program is unnecessary when the Cauvery issue is raging and asked the actor to leave. Actor Siddharth, who sat smiling for a few minutes, left the theater as the situation worsened.

Videos of the entire episode was shared online by multiple accounts. Many people did not agree with how the events unfolded. “It definitely maybe an issue but politics point interfering into movies is worst. But interrupting a Movie promotion and making him to leave is so badd,” wrote one. “It's cowardice act by protesters,” wrote another. “Utterly disgraceful! Feel for the man,” read another tweet.

Siddharth has not commented on the episode yet and has been busy sharing glowing reviews of his film on social media.

What are the protests about?

Southern states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are once again at loggerheads over the Cauvery water-sharing issue following the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s directives to release water from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu at a time when several taluks in the state have been declared drought hit.

Pro-Kannada organisers called for state wide bandh tomorrow and theatres will be shut. Vatal Nagraj, who is leading the protests, also said they will ban Rajinikanth movies and stop him from entering Karnataka if he doesn't give his stand on Cauvery issue.

About Chithha

Chittha is an emotional drama that depicts the relationship between an uncle and his neice. This film is written and directed by SU Arun Kumar. Siddharth, Nimisha Sajayan and many others have played important roles in the film. The film is produced by Siddharth Edagi Entertainment.

Vishal Chandrasekhar and Dibu Ninan Thomas have composed the entire score and background music for the film. Cinematography by Balaji Subramaniam. Suresh A. Prasad worked as the editor of the film. CS Balachandar served as the Head of the Art Department.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here! ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail