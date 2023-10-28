Siddharth calls rumoured girlfriend Aditi Rao Hydari his ‘partner’ in a wholesome birthday post

Aditi Rao Hydari is celebrating her 37th birthday on Saturday. To mark this special day, her rumoured boyfriend, actor Siddharth, penned a cute birthday post for her. What's more? Siddharth referred to Aditi as his 'partner', which suggests that the couple has now made their relationship Instagram official. (Also read: Aditi Rao Hydari poses for pic with rumoured boyfriend Siddharth as they vacation together. See pics) Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been linked for some time now.

Siddharth's birthday post for Aditi

Siddharth posted a beautiful picture of Aditi sitting with colourful sunglasses and pouting. The second picture had both of them posing in a selfie. In the long caption, which was written like a poem, Siddharth said, "Isn't she lovely? Happy Birthday partner. Thank you for being. All the pixies in all the worlds/ Fly around sprinkling dust in your grace/ Incantations and giggles fill the air/ All in wait of a smile on your face// Be you be true/And thank you/For showing us/It always, without fail, takes two (red heart emoticon)// See you soon. It's been too long."

Aditi's reaction

Soon, Aditi reacted to the sweet birthday wish and commented on the post. She wrote, "been toooooo long… (laughing face emoticon) You’re a poet and I didn’t know it! Ps- I should have known you over talented boy!" Actor Dia Mirza commented with red heart emoticons. Patralekha commented, “Happy birthday Aditi.”

Aditi and Siddharth have been rumoured to be dating for a long time now. They are often spotted together. However, they have neither confirmed nor denied the rumours. They met while working on the Telugu film Maha Samudram in 2021. Both of them were previously married. Aditi was married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, who is now married to actor-designer Masaba Gupta. Siddharth got married to Meghna in November 2003; they divorced in January 2007.

Aditi is all set to star in the Indo-UK co-production Lioness. It is being made under the bilateral treaty signed by the two countries in 2008. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi in the pipeline. Siddharth was last seen in the critically acclaimed Chithha.

