Aditi Rao Hydari poses for pic with rumoured boyfriend Siddharth as they vacation together. See pics

Actor and rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are on a vacation together. They seem to have travelled to Rajasthan where they visited Bina Kak, who shared pictures with the two of them on Instagram. (Also Read | Are Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth headed for a vacation together?) Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are seemingly in Rajasthan.

In the first photo, Aditi sat on the stairs while Bina posed near her. A dog was also seen in front of the duo. In the picture, Aditi wore a black and white T-shirt, blue denims and sneakers. Bina was seen in an all-white outfit.

Aditi and Siddharth vacation together

In the next photo, a selfie, Siddharth joined Aditi and Bina. All of them smiled as they looked at the camera. Bina held the duo while posing for the photo. Siddharth was seen in a black outfit. The last picture featured a selfie clicked by Aditi and also featured Bina. She captioned the post, "Happiest when the children visit me at home ..@aditiraohydari."

Reacting to the post, Deanne Panday commented, "Such happy photos." Amrita Kak posted red heart emojis. A fan wrote, "Prettiest girl in the world !" Another comment read, “Wonderful madam, you both looking good.”

Aditi and Siddharth were recently seen in Mumbai

Aditi and Siddharth were seen together flying out of Mumbai on Friday. At the airport, Aditi posed for pictures while Siddharth walked ahead with the luggage trolley. For the travel, Aditi wore a black and white polka-dotted co-ord outfit and sneakers while Siddharth was seen in a printed shirt, denims and white shoes.

Aditi recently returned from the Cannes Film Festival in France. On the red carpet, she was seen in a yellow gown. She had shared her pictures with the caption: "In bloom." Aditi is all set to star in the Indo-UK co-production Lioness. It is being made under the bilateral treaty signed by the two countries in 2008. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi in the pipeline.

Aditi and Siddharth's relationship rumours

Aditi and Siddharth have been rumoured to be dating for a long time now. They are often spotted together. However, they have neither confirmed nor denied the rumours. They met while working on the Telugu film Maha Samudram in 2021. Both of them were previously married. Aditi was married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, who is now married to actor-designer Masaba Gupta. Siddharth got married to Meghna in November 2003; they divorced in January 2007.

Siddharth's reaction to a personal question

Siddharth was recently asked a personal question during a press interaction for his upcoming Tamil film, Takkar. A reporter asked him why his love life was a failure. He responded, “I’ve personally never thought about this even once, not even in my dreams. Even when I see my face in the mirror. But since you are really concerned about my love life, both of us can talk about it in private. Others have nothing to do with it, and it has nothing to do with the Takkar movie as well.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON