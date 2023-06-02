Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Are Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth headed for a vacation together? Check out couple's video from airport

Are Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth headed for a vacation together? Check out couple's video from airport

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 02, 2023 02:34 PM IST

Did Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth leave for a vacation together? Actors spotted together at airport amid linkup rumours.

Rumoured couple and actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth were spotted at the Mumbai airport together Friday afternoon. The two have never addressed the rumours about their linkup but continue to be spotted together out and about in the city. On Friday, Aditi posed solo for the photographers while Siddharth did not pose at all and was wearing a mask. Also read: Aditi Rao Hydari shares sweet birthday wish for rumoured boyfriend Siddharth: 'Be magical, be you' Watch

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth seen at Mumbai airport on Friday. (Viral Bhayani)
Fans react to video

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of Siddharth and Aditi from the airport. It shows a cheerful Aditi posing solo for the photographers. Siddharth is seen doing the security check up at the gate during that time. While Aditi was in a polka-dotted outfit, Siddharth was in a grey shirt and blue denims.

A fan commented on the video, “They look so good together...they have same good looks and innocence.” Many told the paparazzo account which did not mention Siddharth's name, “Siddharth is also well known. You can write his name.”

Aditi's Cannes visit and projects

Aditi recently returned from the Cannes Film Festival where she was among the best dressed Indian celebrities. She walked the red carpet in a strapless yellow gown and sported a sky blue gown for press interactions. She was recently seen in a cameo appearance in Taj: Reign of Revenge after playing the lead in Taj: Divided by Blood.

When Siddharth was asked about his love life

Siddharth was recently asked a personal question during a press interaction for his upcoming Tamil film, Takkar. A reporter asked him why his love life was a failure. Without losing his cool on the intrusive question which even left his fans angry, he replied, “I’ve personally never thought about this even once, not even in my dreams. Even when I see my face in the mirror. But since you are really concerned about my love life, both of us can talk about it in private. Others have nothing to do with it, and it has nothing to do with the Takkar movie as well.”

