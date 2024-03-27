Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth tie the knot in Telangana: Report

Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are now reportedly married. As per a report in The Great Andhra, the couple tied the knot in Aditi's home state of Telangana on Wednesday. However, neither of the actors have confirmed the reports of their wedding yet. (Also Read – Sakal Ban: Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari add grace to first song from Heeramandi. Watch) Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have reportedly tied the knot.

Details of Aditi and Siddharth's alleged wedding

As per the report, they married at the Ranganatha Swamy temple mandapam in Srirangapur, Wanaparthi district in Telangana. Aditi's maternal grandfather was the last ruler of the Wanaparthi Sansthanam so her family has a long connection with the temple. The wedding reportedly took place as per Hindu rituals performed by priests from Tamil Nadu, Siddharth's home state. So their wedding was a mix of their respective legacies, cultures, and beliefs.

Aditi, Siddharth's dating life

Aditi was previously married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, who tied the knot with fashion designer Masaba Gupta last year. Aditi started dating Siddharth on the sets of Ajay Bhupathi's 2021 Telugu romantic action film Maha Samudram. Their dating life came into the spotlight last year when they followed the Instagram trend and danced to Tum Tum in a viral Reel.

They also wished each other on their birthdays with romantic Instagram posts, and were seen arriving together at multiple events in Mumbai. They famously posed together for the wedding reception of fitness coach Nupur Shikhare and actor Aamir Khan's daughter and entrepreneur Ira Khan in Mumbai earlier this year. The two have been reportedly in a live-in relationship.

Last year on Aditi's birthday, Siddharth shared pictures with the actor on his Instagram handle and wrote the caption, "Isn’t she lovely? Happy Birthday partner. Thank you for being. All the pixies in all the worlds. Fly around sprinkling dust in your grace. Incantations and giggles fill the air. All in wait of a smile on your face. Be you be true And thank you For showing us it always, without fail, takes two [?]. See you soon. It’s been too long.”

While Aditi will next star in Heeramandi, Siddharth will be seen in Indian 2.

