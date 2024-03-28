Aditi Rao Hydari clarifies she is engaged to Siddharth, not married; couple shows rings

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are not married. At least not just yet. The actors took to Instagram to share a clarification that also served as a relationship status update for their fans. They announced that they were engaged but not married. The actors also showed their engagement rings in the picture. (Also read: Aditi Rao Hydari misses Heeramandi event, show host confirms she has tied the knot with Siddharth) Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are engaged.

'E.N.G.A.G.E.D'

Aditi wore a ring with two solitaires: one round and one teardrop-shaped. Siddharth wore a gold band with a red line running through the middle of it. “He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D,” Aditi captioned her Instagram post. “She said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D,” wrote Sidharth in his post.

Wishes for the couple have been pouring in. “Picture perfect! Good luck,” read a comment. “So happy for you guys congratulations," read another comment.

Who broke the wedding news?

The news of Aditi and Siddharth ‘tying the knot’ was confirmed at the date announcement event of her upcoming Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Aditi skipped the event and her absence was acknowledged by Sachin Kumbhar, the host for the evening who said she got married. He said, “Aditi is one of the important parts of Heeramandi and she is not here today, and there's a reason because she got married today.”

"So, we will congratulate her from here. It's special for her as the universe is conspiring to bring it all together. All special events are happening this evening," he said.

Media reports also said that the long-time couple married at a temple in Telangana on Wednesday.

Aditi and Siddharth had co-starred in the 2021 film Maha Samudram. Recently, Siddharth earned great critical acclaim for his work in Chitta. Aditi will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series Heera Mandi. It also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala and others.