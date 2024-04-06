Netflix unveils first look of Fardeen Khan from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT series 'Heeramandi'

New Delhi, Streaming service Netflix on Saturday shared the first look of actor Fardeen Khan from "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar", the upcoming period drama series that marks filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut. HT Image

The streamer also unveiled the character posters of senior actor Shekhar Suman and his son Adhyayan Suman as well as Taha Shah from the show, set during the freedom struggle movement in India.

With "Heeramandi", Khan is making a return to acting after a gap of nearly 15 years. He was last seen in 2010's "Dulha Mil Gaya".

The 50-year-old actor, known for movies such as "Jungle", "Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya", "Bhoot", "Dev" and "No Entry", plays the character of Wali Mohammed in the show.

"Caught in a whirlwind struggle of love and duty, Wali Mohammed attempts to reconcile his heart's desire with his royal responsibilities. Fardeen Khan makes his spectacular return to the screen as Wali Mohammed," Netflix India posted on its social media handles along with Khan's character poster.

Billed as an epic saga of love, power, revenge and freedom, the series explores the cultural reality of 'Heeramandi', a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.

Set to be released on the streamer's platform on May 1, "Heeramandi" stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sanjeeda Shaikh in the lead roles.

Suman, who has appeared in movies such as "Utsav" and "Sansar" as well as cult classic comedy series "Dekh Bhai Dekh", is essaying the role of Zulfikar.

"Laying his allegiance at Mallikajaan’s feet, only one thing stands between Zulfikar and his shimmering ambition- Heeramandi," Netflix said while sharing his character poster.

His actor-son Adhyayan plays Zoravar. The actor has previously featured in movies like "Raaz – The Mystery Continues", "Jashn" and most recently "Chup: Revenge of the Artist".

"Zoravar’s affection for Lajjo is a scorching embrace where passion burns bright- but when love calls, will he be able to answer?" the streamer said in the character description.

Shah, best known for starring in "Baar Baar Dekho" and "Luv Ka The End", is playing the role of Tajdar in "Heeramandi".

"A nawab's son torn between tradition and love, Tajdar seeks purpose through liberation," Netflix said.

“Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" is based on the concept by Moin Beg. The series is created and directed by Bhansali. He also serves as a producer on the show.

