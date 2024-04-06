Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 to release in June; check out new poster

Kamal Haasan is back as Senapathy! Amid a lot of anticipation for the film's second instalment, the actor unveiled a new poster of the film along with the release date. Indian 2, which is directed by Shankar, will release in June this year. (Also read: Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 Intro: Senapathy strikes back on popular demand. Watch) Kamal Haasan in the new poster of Indian 2.

Indian 2 new poster

In the new poster, Kamal is barely recognisable in character as a man with greying hair. He is seen in a white shirt and a vesthi, while his hands are tied in handcuffs on the back. In the poster, his character stands tall with the background in bright yellow and orange colours. Some other figures are seen but they are highlighted only in black at the background.

The official poster also shows that the subtitle of the film reads, ‘Zero Tolerance.’ The words imprinted in it also unveiled the release date, which read: “Releasing in June 2024. In Cinemas Worldwide.”

Sharing the poster, Kamal wrote in the caption: “Gear up for the comeback of Senapathy! INDIAN-2 🇮🇳 is all set to storm in cinemas this JUNE. Mark your calendar for the epic saga!”

Fan reactions

Reacting to the poster, a fan commented: “Senapathy is back!” Another said, “That look! Can't wait.” A comment mentioned that the poster did not mention any particular date in June yet: “When is the date?”

The Indian 2 promo was shared last year in November. The sequel to the film arrives 27 years after the first instalment. Indian 2 went on floors in 2019 and the shooting had to stopped in 2020 after a crane collapsed on the set. It resulted in the death of 3 crew members while 10 others were injured.

Indian 2 has Anirudh Ravichander as the music composer, and Ravi Varman as the director of photography. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.

