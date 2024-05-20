Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 gets a new release date; Shankar’s film to hit screens in July

Shankar’s sequel to the 1996 hit Indian will finally be released this July. The film’s main lead, Kamal Haasan, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a new release date, but not without a reminder. He also urged fans to exercise their right to vote, emphasizing the importance of their role in the democratic process. (Also Read: Kamal Haasan praises ‘small town’ cricketer MS Dhoni, reveals why he admires him) Kamal Haasan released two new posters from Indian 2.

Indian 2 release date

After numerous delays, Indian 2 will finally be released in theatres on July 12. Making the announcement, Kamal wrote, “#Indian2 Releasing worldwide in cinemas 12th July 2024!” He also shared that the first single from the film, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, will be released on May 22.

Urging fans to exercise their right to vote, he shared another poster from the movie, writing, “Ek HINDUSTANI. Ek VOTE. Ek AAWAAZ. Become the change you want! VOTE RESPONSIBLY!”

About Indian

Shankar’s 1996 Indian, also starring Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar and Kasthuri Shankar, saw Kamal in dual roles as Senapathy and Chandru, a righteous father and a corrupt son. The film tells the story of an Army veteran who turns vigilante to teach corrupt officials a lesson to ensure they don’t take bribes. AR Rahman’s music for the film was a massive hit. The film was released in Telugu as Bharateeyudu and in Hindi as Hindustani.

Indian 2: Zero Tolerance

Indian 2, which comes with the tagline Zero Tolerance, has been in production since 2019, will see Kamal reprise his role as Senapathy. The sequel will also feature Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The film was temporarily put on hold after an accident injured the crew on sets in 2020. Shooting was also delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming resumed in 2022, with Shankar juggling shooting between this and Ram Charan, Kiara Advani-starrer Game Changer. Initially supposed to release in June, the producers pushed release to July.