Sonakshi Sinha says she apologised to Manisha Koirala after Heeramandi: ‘How have I done this? Meri majaal kaha se aayi’

Sonakshi reveals why she apologised to Manisha

Speaking about her camaraderie with Manisha, Sonakshi Sinha said, “I love her. I apologised to her after I saw the entire series! I was like, how have I done this? Meri ye majaal kaha se aayi (How dare I)! She is amazing and that is the beauty of having such a fine actor in front of you because they give you the boost to do better. This is Manisha Koirala, who we have grown up watching, who has an amazing body of work. I thought I am in front of her, so I better do something good. It is such a pleasure to have that banter with each other, you are fully into it. I enjoyed working with Manisha mam.”

Sonakshi talks about Bhansali

Talking about her equation with Bhansali while filming the show, Sonakshi shared, “I didn’t really try (to be in his good books). He is an artiste himself so I knew the only thing that will ever impress him is good work or if I do my work well. That is exactly what happened. He was not supposed to shoot too many scenes of mine, but then he shot one and kept coming back. We made a beautiful rapport on set where I didn’t have to try too hard and I knew that if I put that pressure on myself, I am going to mess it up. I completely surrendered and gave it my best shot. He saw and appreciated that."

Sonakshi has dual roles in Heeramandi

Sonakshi is being praised for her role as the vengeful Fareedan in Bhansali's pre-Partition era Lahore-set drama about courtesans. She had dual roles--mother Rehanna and daughter Fareedan in the eight-part Netflix series. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi. The series features Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman among others.