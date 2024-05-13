Sonakshi Sinha reacts to co-stars getting married or becoming pregnant during Heeramandi shoot: 'I am still...'
The Great Indian Kapil Show: Sonakshi Sinha has spoken about her Heeramandi co-stars tying the knot or getting pregnant while filming for the web series.
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar marked Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut. The show premiered on Netflix on May 1. Heeramandi's cast – Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Sharmin Segal – appeared as guests on the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. On the episode, Sonakshi talked about how a few of her co-stars recently got married or pregnant. Also read: Heeramandi premiere: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala bring royalty to red carpet. See pics
'I am still not married'
It all started when host Kapil Sharma said that Sonakshi Sinha's colleagues, such as Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani, are now married. To this, Sonakshi, who is reportedly dating her Double XL co-star Zaheer Iqbal, said, "Aap jale pe namak daal rahe ho na. Wo (Kapil Sharma) jaanta hai mujhe kitne zor se shaadi karni hai (You are now teasing me. Kapil Sharma, you know how eagerly I want to get married)."
Further talking about her Heeramandi co-stars, Sonakshi added, “We are done shooting for Heeramandi and I am still not married. Sharmin (Segal) also got married.” Manisha Koirala then added, “And Richa (Chadha), she got married and she got pregnant.”
Who got married, pregnant and engaged
Richa and actor Ali Fazal had a big, fat Indian wedding in October 2023, and the couple announced her pregnancy in February 2024. On the other hand, Sharmin's wedding took place in November 2023. Moreover, in March 2024, Aditi Rao Hydari and actor Siddharth announced their engagement.
More about the show
An epic saga of love, power, revenge and freedom, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. The series also features Taha Shah Badussha, Farida Jalal, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Shruti Sharma and Adhyayan Suman in recurring roles.
