Sonakshi Sinha reacts to co-stars getting married or becoming pregnant during Heeramandi shoot: 'I am still...'

'I am still not married'

It all started when host Kapil Sharma said that Sonakshi Sinha's colleagues, such as Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani, are now married. To this, Sonakshi, who is reportedly dating her Double XL co-star Zaheer Iqbal, said, "Aap jale pe namak daal rahe ho na. Wo (Kapil Sharma) jaanta hai mujhe kitne zor se shaadi karni hai (You are now teasing me. Kapil Sharma, you know how eagerly I want to get married)."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Further talking about her Heeramandi co-stars, Sonakshi added, “We are done shooting for Heeramandi and I am still not married. Sharmin (Segal) also got married.” Manisha Koirala then added, “And Richa (Chadha), she got married and she got pregnant.”

Who got married, pregnant and engaged

Richa and actor Ali Fazal had a big, fat Indian wedding in October 2023, and the couple announced her pregnancy in February 2024. On the other hand, Sharmin's wedding took place in November 2023. Moreover, in March 2024, Aditi Rao Hydari and actor Siddharth announced their engagement.

More about the show

An epic saga of love, power, revenge and freedom, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. The series also features Taha Shah Badussha, Farida Jalal, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Shruti Sharma and Adhyayan Suman in recurring roles.