Kamal Haasan praises ‘small town’ cricketer MS Dhoni, reveals why he admires him

Actor Kamal Haasan, who has been a fan of MS Dhoni for several years now, yet again praised the cricketer. Kamal was a special guest on Stars Sports to promote his upcoming film Indian 2. The actor revealed what he admires about Dhoni. Kamal used the word "equipoise" to describe Dhoni. He added that at any given time he can keep his "balance and pressure of the game doesn't go to the man". (Also Read | Silambarasan introduced as the ‘new thug’ in Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's Thug Life. Watch) Kamal Haasan lauded MS Dhoni and gave him a new tag.

Kamal praised Dhoni

Kamal said, “Let’s forget his stardom. Look at the endeavour of the man, where he started. It's not the typical story of a young elitist college boy becoming a cricketer. That’s what we have heard. I am talking of the times of Nawab of Pataudi, Nari Contractor, Engineer saab, Jaisimha. They are all elitist people. At the peak of gully cricket... But, this guy came from somewhere small town. He didn't come in his teens. Look at the span of the man. I admire that.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Kamal describes Dhoni as "equipoise"

Kamal continued, “There is a word which I constantly use in my vocabulary and he is a perfect example of that. I overuse it in a way because I am very fond of that. It's not just a word for me, it's an attitude. And that's called equipoise. At any given time, you keep your balance. The pressure of the game does not go to the man. I admire it because that’s what happens when he says action. The pressure is so much and it’s not always that he can say cut. There’s always another match, another over, but not letting the pressure come to you and maintain it – not just for yourself but for the whole team – that’s what I admire.”

Kamal praised Dhoni before too

In August 2020 too, Kamal had tweeted after Dhoni announced his retirement from Indian cricket. He wrote, "Dear @msdhoni. Thank you for demonstrating how self-belief can help achieve in sports and life. Rising from a small town to being the hero of the nation, your calculated risks and calm demeanour will be missed by Team India. Glad that your love story with Chennai continues."