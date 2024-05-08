Silambarasan introduced as the ‘new thug’ in Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's Thug Life. Watch

It’s official! Silambarasan TR, popularly known as Simbu, has been signed on to play a pivotal role in Mani Ratnam’s Kamal Haasan-starrer Thug Life. Mani Ratnam's highly anticipated Kamal Haasan-starrer, Thug Life. The news was unveiled on Wednesday with a captivating introductory video, marking a significant addition to the cast. (Also Read: Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan’s picture from sets of Thug Life leaks online) Silambarasan in a still from Mani Ratnam's Thug Life.

Simbu in Thug Life

“In the Realms of Dust, a New Thug Arises! STR @SilambarasanTR_ makes his Mark,” wrote Kamal’s Raaj Kamal Films, one of the film's producers, while Mani’s Madras Talkies wrote, “From the ashes of rage, the new thug in town arises! Welcoming @SilambarasanTR_ onboard #ThugLife.” The 40-second-long video released by the makers sees Simbu in an SUV, raising dust before he pulls out a gun. This still was also released as a poster by the makers.

Fans who had seen leaked stills of Kamal and Simbu shooting for the film in Delhi a few days ago were not surprised by the announcement. The leak saw Kamal in a new look with Simbu sporting long hair. The latest announcement confirms that Dulquer Salmaan and Jayam Ravi are no longer associated with the project. Buzz is that Ashok Selvan might also be roped in, but an official announcement is awaited.

About Thug Life

The team of Thug Life has been shooting for the film in Delhi since the last week of April. Kamal shot with Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi, reports HT City. The film will also be shot in Chennai soon. Thug Life also stars Trisha, Gautham Karthik, Joju George and Aishwarya Lekshmi. Composer AR Rahman, cinematographer Ravi K Chandran and editor Sreekar Prasad form the crew. The film marks Kamal and Mani’s reunion after 36 years.

Upcoming work

Simbu, who was last seen in the 2023 film Pathu Thala, will soon play dual roles in a yet-to-be-titled project helmed by Desingh Periyasamy. Kamal will soon star in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, apart from Shankar’s Indian 2 with Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh.